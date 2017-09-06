FM 95.5 KNDY presents the electrifying return return of America’s most powerful concert force and number one selling solo artist in U.S. history!

It’s the 2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year – GARTH BROOKS WORLD TOUR with Trisha Yearwood!

Saturday, October 21st at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska!

TICKETS ON SALE

Friday, September 15th*

10:00 AM SHARP!

8 TICKET LIMIT!!

BUY ONLY AT THE FOLLOWING:

Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849

1-800-745-3000

The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

*No sales at the venue box office

or Ticketmaster outlets September 15th.

Special Note: Select seats protected with paperless delivery. www.ticketmaster.com/creditcardentry

ALL SEATS SOLD BEST AVAILABLE

TICKET PRICES:

$61.29 plus $4.44 tax plus $3.00 facility fee plus $6.25 service charge = $74.98.

Please go NOW to Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click “On Sale Tips” or log into the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device to create an account or refresh your existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.

The Garth Brooks World Tour Sponsored by Amazon Music Unlimited