FM 95.5 KNDY presents the electrifying return return of America’s most powerful concert force and number one selling solo artist in U.S. history!

It’s the 2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year – GARTH BROOKS WORLD TOUR with Trisha Yearwood!

Saturday, October 21st at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska!

TICKETS ON SALE

Friday, September 15th*
10:00 AM SHARP!
8 TICKET LIMIT!!

BUY ONLY AT THE FOLLOWING:

ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

 Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849

 1-800-745-3000

The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

 *No sales at the venue box office
or Ticketmaster outlets  September 15th.

     Special Note: Select seats protected with paperless delivery.   www.ticketmaster.com/creditcardentry

 ALL SEATS SOLD BEST AVAILABLE

TICKET PRICES:

$61.29 plus $4.44 tax plus $3.00 facility fee plus $6.25 service charge = $74.98.

Please go NOW to Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click “On Sale Tips” or log into the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device to create an account or refresh your existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.

 The Garth Brooks World Tour Sponsored by Amazon Music Unlimited

