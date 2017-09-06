FM 95.5 KNDY presents the electrifying return return of America’s most powerful concert force and number one selling solo artist in U.S. history!
It’s the 2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year – GARTH BROOKS WORLD TOUR with Trisha Yearwood!
Saturday, October 21st at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska!
TICKETS ON SALE
Friday, September 15th*
10:00 AM SHARP!
8 TICKET LIMIT!!
BUY ONLY AT THE FOLLOWING:
ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849
1-800-745-3000
The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device
*No sales at the venue box office
or Ticketmaster outlets September 15th.
Special Note: Select seats protected with paperless delivery. www.ticketmaster.com/creditcardentry
ALL SEATS SOLD BEST AVAILABLE
TICKET PRICES:
$61.29 plus $4.44 tax plus $3.00 facility fee plus $6.25 service charge = $74.98.
Please go NOW to Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click “On Sale Tips” or log into the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device to create an account or refresh your existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.
The Garth Brooks World Tour Sponsored by Amazon Music Unlimited