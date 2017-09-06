Washington County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/5/17

The Board of Washington County Commission met in regular session on Monday September 5, 2017 in the commission room at the Washington County Courthouse. Members present: Tim Mueller, 1st District Commissioner, David Willbrant, 2nd District Commissioner, Gary Ouellette, 3rd District Commissioner, and Diana Svanda, County Clerk to record minutes.

Consent Agenda items:

Payroll change notices

Water pollution Control Permits

David Willbrant made the motion to approve the consent agenda, Gary Ouellette 2nd the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

Jim Mueller, reported the Scott Bokelman owns land on 9th and upland road, he would like to put up a drainage structure, Jim ask if the commissioners would consider doing something, David Willbrant suggested that Scott Bokelman put the drainage structure on his land.

Lance Leis, County Appraiser – Lance informed the commissioners that the Resolution had to be a four year contract, but the Appraiser Contract could be negotiate every year. David Willbrant made the motion to sign Resolution Number 9-17 and the Appraiser contract, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried. Lance then talked to the commissioners about not being in compliance and how he will try to fix this problem. Tim Mueller ask Lance if he would be in Washington County on certain days, Lance will be in Washington County on Monday & Tuesdays, but will be available all week for questions.

Gary Ouellette reported he went to a NCRP meeting, they talked about how to clean up are towns, also Hospitals, and ROZ.

Diana Svanda, County Clerk presented a letter from Dragastin Insurance Agency regarding General Liability & Work Comp for contract employees, the letter let them know that EMC will cover our employees.

Randy Hubbard, Emergency Management Director, Talked about deploying south to the Huston area to help with Hurricane Harvey, he will be gone 2 weeks, Tim requested information before he leaves as Tim Mueller will be the point of contact while Randy is gone.

Justin Novak, Road & Bridge Supervisor- reported they are still working on the Greenleaf Road, they had an emergency bridge repair on Yankee road and it had been temporarily fixed, Justin suggested that the whole deck on the bridge needs to be replaced. David Willbrant talked to Justin about the drainage structure for Scott Bokelman and revered the matter to him.

David Roblez, Custodian – David reported that the edger has quite working, commissioners have decided since they are contracting the lawn service out, to just get quotes to fix temporarily. David also reported that the buffer needs to be fixed and he was instructed to get quotes for the buffer. They approved the request for proposal for bids on Lawn Mowing and yard maintenance, bids will be accepted until September 25, 2017.

Tiffany Hayman, County Health Director – Reported that she will need help with the purchasing of Vaccines as they have budget but not enough cash. Tim made the motion to help pay for vaccines in the amount of $5,000.00 payable out of the General Fund, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried. Tiffany reported that the State will be there on September 6 to inspect their family planning programing. The Fall Health Fair will be October 7.

Sonya Hiltgen, Register of Deeds – present monthly fees collected in her office and other department matters.

Rhonda Fernandez, PIC – Reported on the State Health plan changes, and has set up an employee mandatory meeting to discuss the different changes on September 28, there will be two different times employees and spouses may attended to ask question. 8:30 AM and 1:30 PM.

Gary Ouellette left at noon.

David Willbrant made the motion to adjourn at 12:25 PM, Tim Mueller seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

Next regular meeting will be Tuesday September 11, 2017