Fallen Hero Run Commemorates Soldiers’ Sacrifices

By
Derek Nester
-

Fort Riley hosts the Fallen Hero Run at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, to honor and remember military members who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice in support and defense of the United States.

The run, which starts and ends at Riley’s Conference Center, is open to the public. Registration for the event starts at 8 a.m.

There are two- and four-mile courses around Fort Riley’s historic main post. The event is not timed. Pets and strollers are permitted.

A display of decorated combat boots will be placed along the run route to commemorate those who have died while serving the country.

For more information, visit riley.armymwr.com or call (785) 239-2583.

Visitors who don’t have a Department of Defense ID card should go to http://www.riley.army.mil and click on the yellow “Accessing Fort Riley” tab on the right-hand side of the page for installation entry requirements.

