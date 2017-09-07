Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings – Week 1 (9/6/17)

September 6, 2017, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2017 Week 1 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, September 4.
Rank – School – Record – Pre-Season Ranking
Class 6A
1. Blue Valley West 3-0 (2)
2. Blue Valley 3-0 (6)
3. Manhattan 0-0 (4)
4. Shawnee Mission Northwest 2-0 (NR)
5. Blue Valley North 2-1 (3)
6. Olathe Northwest 1-1 (1)
7. Lawrence 3-0 (NR)
8. Washburn Rural 4-1 (NR)
9. Gardner-Edgerton 1-1 (7)
10. Shawnee Mission South 3-0 (NR)
Class 5A
1. St. James Academy 3-0 (2)
2. Lansing 3-1 (4)
3. St. Thomas Aquinas 1-1 (3)
4. Newton 7-1 (5)
5. Maize 7-1 (8)
6. De Soto 5-0 (9)
7. Pittsburg 4-0 (NR)
8. Goddard-Eisenhower 2-1 (6)
9. Goddard 3-0 (NR)
10. Shawnee Heights 2-2 (1)
Class 4A – Division 1
1. Rose Hill 2-0 (1)
2. Andover Central 2-1 (4)
3. Bishop Miege 0-2 (2)
4. Louisburg 6-1 (3)
5. Basehor-Linwood 7-3 (NR)
6. Abilene 2-1 (5)
7. McPherson 6-2 (7)
8. Maize South 5-3 (9)
9. Ulysses 6-0 (10)
10. Kansas City-Piper 1-1 (8)
Class 4A – Division 2
1. Topeka-Hayden 0-0 (1)
2. Concordia 7-1 (3)
3. Andale 7-0 (5)
4. Burlington 8-0 (NR)
5. Nickerson 6-2 (2)
6. Wichita Trinity Academy 5-0 (8)
7. Santa Fe Trail 1-1 (6)
8. Pratt 8-2 (NR)
9. Holcomb 0-0 (9)
10. Holton 0-2 (10)
Class 3A
1. Silver Lake 5-0 (3)
2. Cheney 4-0 (4)
3. Kingman 5-0 (5)
4. Hesston 9-1 (1)
5. Thomas More Prep-Marian 4-1 (2)
6. Douglass 2-0 (6)
7. Nemaha Central 7-1 (7)
8. Royal Valley 6-4 (NR)
9. St. Mary’s 0-0 (9)
10. Mission Valley 6-1 (NR)
Class 2A
1. Heritage Christian 7-0 (1)
2. Central Plains 3-0 (2)
3. St. Mary’s Colgan 1-0 (7)
4. Plainville 5-0 (NR)
5. Kiowa County 2-0 (4)
6. Jefferson County North 1-1 (6)
7. Hoxie 3-1 (NR)
8. Maranatha Christian Academy 1-0 (10)
9. Sacred Heart 2-0 (NR)
10. Oswego 3-2 (9)
Class 1A – Division 1
1. Centralia 7-0 (1)
2. Goessel 3-0 (2)
3. Hanover 7-2 (3)
4. Olpe 7-0 (9)
5. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 3-0 (6)
6. South Central 0-0 (4)
7. South Barber 0-0 (5)
8. Chetopa 8-2 (NR)
9. Rural Vista 2-0 (10)
10. Pretty Prairie 5-2 (NR)
Class 1A – Division 2
1. Wheatland-Grinnell 4-0 (3)
2. Sylvan-Lucas 2-0 (2)
3. Otis-Bison 4-0 (4)
4. Northern Valley 1-1 (1)
5. Blue Valley-Randolph 1-1 (6)
6. Axtell 3-5 (5)
7. Wallace County 3-2 (7)
8. Cunningham 0-0 (8)
9. Ingalls 4-1 (NR)
10. Western Plains/Healy 4-3 (NR)