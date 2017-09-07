Murder Suspects Prompt Lock-downs In Belleville And Concordia (UPDATE)

The following statement has been released from the Republic County Sheriff’s office.

On 9/7/2017, the Republic County Sheriff’s Dept. received an arrest warrant for a Zachary Barnes wanted for a murder that was committed in the Kansas City area. Sheriff’s officers went to Scandia to a residence to execute the warrant. The subject fled before they could make an arrest.

The subject was then spotted in Belleville and officers responded to the area of 18th and G. Street where the subject was believed to be held up in a house at this time.

There have been NO shots fired in this county, NO hostages, and NO school shootings. Schools were notified as a precautionary measure to lock down.

Responding agencies include Troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol, Republic County Sheriff Deputies, Belleville Police Department officers, SRT out of Salina, US Marshalls, and Kansas Wildlife and Park officers.

The subject is still at large at this time. His name is Zachary Barnes; white male, 5’7″, 160 lbs., brown hair and green eyes. His date of birth is 12/22/1992.

**************************************************

According to Republic County Sheriff Ron Blad, one suspect is in custody and at least one other is wanted in NCK in connection with a homicide that occurred in Kansas City early Thursday.

Reports from law enforcement are not fully clear at this time, only one suspect has been named as Zachary Barnes. Barnes is known to have traveled to Belleville sometime around 11 a.m. this morning from Scandia. However, police and tactical teams are on sight pursuing a suspect(s) in both Belleville and Concordia.

Barnes is believed have a female with red hair either from Kansas City or Belleville with him. The area of 18th and G as well as H Streets are on lock-down in Belleville. Snipers are in position, and a Kansas Highway Patrol tactical team was going from house to house.

Law enforcement is looking for a white male in a white shirt and jeans who reportedly has been spotted in downtown Concordia. It is unclear if this is Barnes or a separate suspect. The 200 block of west 6th street in downtown Concordia has been blocked off.

The Cloud County Community College Campus and Concordia Schools are on lock-down until further notice from law enforcement. Schools in Belleville and Scandia were also locked-down this afternoon.

Tune into KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 News on Friday morning for more on this developing story. Thank you to KR-92 radio in Belleville, KNCK radio in Concordia and the Concordia-Blade Empire for contributing to this story.