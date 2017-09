RSVP of Northeast Kansas will host a volunteer fair Saturday, 9–2, at the Marysville American Legion. Any retired persons, active or interested in volunteer opportunities are encouraged to attend.

Some 30 organizations and service providers will have information on various ways that you can help. Keynote speaker Jeff Christ will speak at 10 a.m.

For more information, contact the RSVP office in Marysville at 785-562-2154.