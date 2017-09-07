Twin Valley League Volleyball Update – Week 2 (9/6/17)

By
Derek Nester
-
Team League Overall
Valley Heights 4-0 4-4
Centralia 3-0 9-0
Axtell 4-1 5-5
Frankfort 4-1 4-1
Hanover 4-2 7-4
Blue Valley 2-1 2-2
Washington County 3-2 4-5
Linn 2-2 2-2
Clifton-Clyde 2-2 2-2
Troy 1-4 1-4
Onaga 0-4 0-4
Wetmore 0-5 0-5
Doniphan West 0-5 0-5

 

Scores from September 5th
Centralia def Doniphan West 25-7, 25-10
Blue Valley def Doniphan West 13-25, 25-13, 25-21
***Centralia def Blue Valley 25-12, 25-8
Troy def Onaga 25-17, 23-25, 25-7
Axtell def Onaga 25-8, 25-8
Axtell def Troy 25-15, 25-13
Washington County def Hanover 29-27, 33-31
Frankfort def Washington County 25-17, 25-20
Hanover def Wetmore 25-15, 25-11
Frankfort def Wetmore 25-21, 25-17
Washington County def Wetmore 25-9, 25-14
Frankfort def Hanover 25-21, 17-25, 25-21
Valley Heights def Clifton-Clyde 25-12, 25-8
Valley Heights def Linn 25-19, 25-19
Clifton-Clyde def Linn 25-14, 25-17
***denotes not a league match

UPCOMING GAMES
Thursday, September 7
at Maur Hill/Mount Academy – Doniphan West, Atchison

Tuesday, September 12
at Onaga – Clifton-Clyde, Wetmore, Troy
at Frankfort – Axtell, Blue Valley
at Hanover – Linn, Washington County
at Valley Heights – Doniphan West, Centralia

Saturday, September 9
at Frankfort
Wetmore, Washington County, Onaga, Doniphan West, Frankfort

at Riley County
Valley Heights

at Southern Cloud Invitational
Blue Valley, Hanover, Linn

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

