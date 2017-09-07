Twin Valley League Volleyball Update – Week 2 (9/6/17)

|Team
|League
|Overall
|Valley Heights
|4-0
|4-4
|Centralia
|3-0
|9-0
|Axtell
|4-1
|5-5
|Frankfort
|4-1
|4-1
|Hanover
|4-2
|7-4
|Blue Valley
|2-1
|2-2
|Washington County
|3-2
|4-5
|Linn
|2-2
|2-2
|Clifton-Clyde
|2-2
|2-2
|Troy
|1-4
|1-4
|Onaga
|0-4
|0-4
|Wetmore
|0-5
|0-5
|Doniphan West
|0-5
|0-5
Scores from September 5th
Centralia def Doniphan West 25-7, 25-10
Blue Valley def Doniphan West 13-25, 25-13, 25-21
***Centralia def Blue Valley 25-12, 25-8
Troy def Onaga 25-17, 23-25, 25-7
Axtell def Onaga 25-8, 25-8
Axtell def Troy 25-15, 25-13
Washington County def Hanover 29-27, 33-31
Frankfort def Washington County 25-17, 25-20
Hanover def Wetmore 25-15, 25-11
Frankfort def Wetmore 25-21, 25-17
Washington County def Wetmore 25-9, 25-14
Frankfort def Hanover 25-21, 17-25, 25-21
Valley Heights def Clifton-Clyde 25-12, 25-8
Valley Heights def Linn 25-19, 25-19
Clifton-Clyde def Linn 25-14, 25-17
***denotes not a league match
UPCOMING GAMES
Thursday, September 7
at Maur Hill/Mount Academy – Doniphan West, Atchison
Tuesday, September 12
at Onaga – Clifton-Clyde, Wetmore, Troy
at Frankfort – Axtell, Blue Valley
at Hanover – Linn, Washington County
at Valley Heights – Doniphan West, Centralia
Saturday, September 9
at Frankfort
Wetmore, Washington County, Onaga, Doniphan West, Frankfort
at Riley County
Valley Heights
at Southern Cloud Invitational
Blue Valley, Hanover, Linn