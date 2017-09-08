KC Area Murder Suspect Still at Large After Two County Search

Law enforcement authorities continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a Kansas City area murder.

On Thursday, the Republic County Sheriff’s Department received an arrest warrant for 24 year-old Zachary Barnes who is wanted in connection with a murder committed in the Kansas City area, according to a media release from Sheriff Ron Blad. Deputies went to Scandia to a residence to execute the warrant. The subject fled before they could make an arrest, but another occupant of the house was taken into custody.

Zachary Barnes is described as a white male, 5-foot 7-inches tall, 160- pounds, brown hair, but his head is shaved, and green eyes.

The subject was later spotted in Belleville sometime around 11 a.m. and local officers, a KHP tactical team and a KHP surveillance aircraft responded to the area of 18th and G Streets where the subject was believed to be in a house.

Schools in Republic County were ordered to lock down as a precautionary measure. Later in the afternoon it was believed that Barnes was in downtown Concordia, another SWAT tactical team was dispatched, and the 200 block of sixth street was cordoned off.

Concordia Schools and Cloud County Community College were locked down and people were asked to remain in their homes. Concordia students were finally released from schools sometime after 5p.m. yesterday. Barnes apparently was able to avoid authorities for the third time, and by early evening was no longer believed to be in the city according to the Concordia Police Department.

Requests for information from the Kansas City Police Department were initially met with a denial that there was a KC area murder suspect being sought in NCK, however the KCPD later told Fox 4 News in Kansas City that they were in fact in communication with NCK officials regarding the search for the suspect wanted in connection with a recent murder in the Kansas City area.

Local residents in the areas of Cuba and Agenda, in eastern Republic County, reported a heavy police presence in or around those communities last night. It is unclear whether that presence was connected to the ongoing search for Barnes.

Thank you to KR-92 radio in Belleville, KNCK Radio in Concordia, the Concordia Blade-Empire and Fox 4 in Kansas City for contributing to this report.