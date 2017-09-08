September 6, 2017 Norton City Council Minutes

NOTE: The following minutes are unofficial until approved at the next regularly scheduled council meeting.

September 6, 2017

The Norton City Council met in regular session Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at 5:30 p.m., with Mayor Jim Miller presiding. Council members present were Jerry Jones, Dennis Gilhousen, Chriss McDiffett, Gary Lacy and Ron Briery. Jeff Urban arrived at 5:44. Others present were Robert Bowman, Dana Paxton, Jamie Amlong, Gerry Cullumber, Karen Griffiths, Chad Buckley, and Darla Ellis.

Chriss McDiffett made a clarification to the August 16, 2017 council minutes regarding the drainage problem on the VFW property. Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to approve the August 16, 2017 council meeting minutes as amended. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Municipal Court Judge Jerry Hawks said he has discussed a possible motor carrier vehicle inspection program with the Chief of Police and wants the Council to know he fully supports the program.

The following building permits were presented:

Jeff Hart – $ 600 – Construct deck at 307 W. Wilton Henry Kitzke – $10,000 – Replace foundation wall and repair front porch at 108 W. Waverly

Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Ron Briery to waive the formal third reading of Ordinance #1705. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Ron Briery to adopt Ordinance #1705, establishing a multi-year capital improvement fund . Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Ron Briery to waive the formal third reading of Ordinance #1706. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Ron Briery to adopt Ordinance #1706, establishing a municipal equipment reserve fund . Vote taken. Motion carried.

Mayor Miller stated the Council meets with department supervisors regarding the operations, needs and jobs of the departments. He said Council shouldn’t have favorite employees, and does not meet with non-supervisory employees except the Personnel Committee. Mayor Miller said employees should not tell Council what to do or how to spend City money, and the employees have a chain of command that should be used.

Karen Griffiths discussed a Site Plan Ordinance proposed by the Planning Commission. Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to waive the formal first reading of Ordinance #1707, amending Chapter 16, Article 1 of the City Code relating to site plan requirements within the City . Council asked if the site plan should include where utility connections will be. Karen said she thinks that should be a requirement for the building permit rather than the site plan; she will review the building permit requirements to see if it is included. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Karen Griffiths stated she was directed by council motion to prepare a resolution regarding environmental code violations. If the Resolution is approved, the landowner is given 10 days to pick up and remove the items outside of the property which are environmental code violations. Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to adopt Resolution #11-2017, authorizing the abatement of conditions under the environmental code as to property located at 814 N. Grant within the City of Norton, . Vote taken. Motion tied 3-3 with Ron Briery, Jerry Jones, and Jeff Urban voting yes, and Chriss McDiffett, Gary Lacy, and Dennis Gilhousen voting no. Mayor Miller broke the tie by voting yes. Motion carried.

Karen Griffiths stated a Resolution has also been prepared to set a hearing to move forward regarding the dangerous and unfit structure located at 814 N. Grant. Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to adopt Resolution #12-2017, fixing the time and place and providing notice of a hearing regarding a dangerous and unfit structure located at 814 N. Grant . Vote taken. Motion carried 4-2 with Ron Briery, Jerry Jones, Dennis Gilhousen, and Jeff Urban voting yes, and Chriss McDiffett and Gary Lacy voting no.

Chief Cullumber reported on the status of the patrol cars currently listed for sale with purplewave. The vehicles in the impound lot will be sold by purplewave in the near future. Chief Cullumber also reported the Greater Northwest Kansas Community Foundation has awarded the Police Department $11,612 for radios. He hopes to purchase 7-8 radios to be installed by November 30.

Chief Cullumber reported his department assisted with the incident which occurred at the Norton Correctional Facility last night. He stated the safety of the Norton community is his number one goal and he kept in contact with the Sheriff’s Office to make sure there were no events requiring their attention in Norton while they were assisting at the prison.

City Administrator Chad Buckley reported the water line project along East Washington Street is progressing. The boring has been completed and the 700 feet of water line is in the ground. Crews will be installing a new main valve at the corner of State and Washington to control the water supply from the west.

J.P. Metzler and John Griffiths with Almena State Bank met with the Public Works Committee regarding the condition of Wilmington Street south of Almena State Bank. Motion was made by Chriss McDiffett and seconded by Gary Lacy to accept the proposal of partially pouring the concrete in the street ten feet wide and 240 feet long on the north side of Wilmington, which will remove the majority of the potholes. Almena State Bank will hire a private contractor to provide the labor and the City will pay the cost of materials, estimated at $5,600. Jerry Jones asked if the Credit Union has been contacted to see if they would like to be involved in this as well. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Chad reported Scott Sproul is working with a local dirt contractor to remove and level the dirt pile left over from the construction projects at Reagan and Crane Street. Scott Evans is scheduled to begin concrete work this week for the foundation of the new swing being built as a memorial in Pool Park. Chad also reported PRIDE and Faith in Action will be completing projects around Norton on October 1st. Live Well Norton will be meeting to discuss the sidewalk project on Armory Drive. An easement has been signed and filed.

Brian Berlier has surveyed and drafted a new section of the Norton Cemetery east of the most recently opened area. The proposed area would add 306 additional spaces to the cemetery. Dennis Gilhousen scheduled a Parks Committee meeting September 12 at 4 p.m. to discuss the cemetery proposal.

Chad Buckley reported during the 2016 water plant chlorine leak, one of the public notifications required by KDHE was not completed. A notification letter will be sent to all water customers, notifying them of what happened in 2016. He also reported Ark Wrecking will be putting up a crane assembly on E. Lincoln Street to remove the AT&T tower next week. A portion of Lincoln Street and part of the alley will need to be closed while they are doing the work.

Jerry Jones asked about an article in the Norton Telegram, which stated the City of Norton is applying for a CDBG grant for a new fire station. Dana Paxton stated it was a typographical error and should have said the City of Norcatur.

Dennis Gilhousen reported the Parks Committee met with Toby Kuhn and effective now the state park is no longer able to provide picnic tables for events in Norton. Staff will be getting prices for a variety of picnic tables and the committee will be discussing this further. The Parks Committee also met with the Methodist Church minister regarding a biking event scheduled for June 24, 2018. They are requesting that the City allow the bikers to use the showers at the swimming pool. This will be discussed further when they have more information regarding the event. The committee is also discussing guttering for the new parks building in Elmwood Park and what it would cost to insulate the building as well.

Chriss McDiffett reported the Street Committee discussed the condition of Valley Vista east of West Street and north of Woodsfield. The committee is looking at some different options and will discuss this further. It was reported that Chad has approved Larry Rigg’s request for 25’ of curb and sidewalk replacement at 206 E. Washington, with the City providing the labor and the landowner paying the cost of materials.

Gary Lacy reported the Utility Committee met and discussed the September 2005 agreement with the school for the city to provide a non-potable water supply in Elmwood Park. Motion was made by Gary Lacy and seconded by Ron Briery to direct Chad Buckley and Karen Griffiths to talk to the USD 211 Superintendent and see what can be done. He stated the City needs to find a water system for them or drill a well.

Ron Briery asked if the maximum water pressure in his area of town could be checked or monitored. Ron stated with all of the water leaks we’ve had this year, we need to figure out what is causing them.

Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Gary Lacy to approve the purchase of a Chlorine Dioxide Generator from Evoqua Water Technologies, LLC at a cost of $27,518. Evoqua will install a custom built machine and give a day of training on the new machine. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to authorize Chief of Police Gerry Cullumber to proceed with starting the procedure with Kansas Highway Patrol for a Level 1 Motor Carrier Vehicle Inspector with the City of Norton, and have an agreement with the Kansas Highway Patrol for the program. This would be done for the safety of the citizens of Norton and also the drivers of the vehicles. The required training is at no cost to the City. The City would need to purchase portable scales at a cost up to $16,000 and a portable printer. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Mayor Miller reported a thank you letter was received from Valley Hope Association for the City’s assistance and support of their 50th anniversary celebration.

Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to approve Appropriating Ordinance #17. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery to adjourn. Council adjourned at 6:54 p.m.