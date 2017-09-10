Kansas at Ohio Kickoff Moved Up To 11 A.m. Saturday

Due to weather complications and changes to the NCAA football schedule because of Hurricane Irma, Kansas football’s game at Ohio slated for Saturday, Sept. 16 has been moved up to 11 a.m. (CT). Originally scheduled for a 1 p.m. (CT) kick time. The game will be broadcast on Sunflower State Radio stations Z-96.3 The Lake in Glen Elder, and FM 95.5 KNDY in Marysville.

Kansas’ game at Ohio will mark its first road game of the 2017 season and also the program’s first time playing at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio. The Jayhawks are 1-1 on the year, having opened with a 38-16 win over Southeast Missouri State, before falling to Central Michigan, 45-24, in its second contest.