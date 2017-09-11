Indictment: Drug Traffickers Distributed Meth In Marshall County

Derek Nester
TOPEKA, KAN. –Nine people have been indicted on federal charges of drug trafficking in Marshall County, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said today.

The six-count indictment unsealed on Aug. 30, 2017, alleges John Haver, 61, Waterville, Kan., and others obtained methamphetamine from California and distributed it to buyers in Marshall County, Kan. Charges in the indictment include conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to launder money and money laundering. In addition to Haver, defendants named in the indictment include:

Cally Hanshaw, 41, Waterville, Kan.
Jose Martinez, 40, Porterville, Calif.
Clayton Chase, 28, Marysville, Kan.
Philip Pagan, 38, Waterville, Kan.
Curtis Wichman, 39, Blue Rapids, Kan.
Lorinda Patton, 37, Blue Rapids, Kan.
Kimberly Krunze, 26, Waterville, Kan.
Robert Zidek, 43, Blue Rapids, Kan.

Upon conviction, the crimes carry the following penalties:

Count 1: Not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million.
Count 2: Not less than 5 years in federal prison and a fine up to $5 million.
Count 3-6: Up to 20 years and a fine or more than $500,000

Investigative agencies involved in this case include the Waterville, Blue Rapids, and Riley County Police Departments, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Skip Jacobs is prosecuting.

In all cases, defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The indictments merely contain allegations of criminal conduct.

