Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/5/17

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Robert S. Connell, Chairman, Lynn Feldhausen and David E. Baier members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by David E. Baier seconded by Lynn Feldhausen. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Mike’s OK Tire, Marysville, KS

for tires

$1,088.10-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108168

Kansas Department of Transportation, Topeka, KS

for pin and hanger bridge inspection

$1,300.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108708

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Steven A. Kraushaar, Attorney, Marysville, KS

for contract attorney fee

$2,350.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5413

Meghan K. Voracek, Attorney, Seneca, KS

for contract attorney fee

$1,900.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5414

Central Mechanical Construction, Manhattan, KS

for plumbing

$871.70-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5405

Applied Concepts, Inc., Dallas, TX

for radar unit

$1,499.00-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. 5406

Wisconsin Physicians Service, Madison, WI

for medicare enrollment

$560.00-Health fund-P.O. # 5381

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the Home City Sewer bills and pay them from the appropriate funds available. Unanimous.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes met with the Board to give them a monthly update.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Kreisers, LLC., Chicago, IL

for medical supplies

$643.40-State Formula fund-P.O. # 5380

Glaxo Smith Kline, Atlanta, GA

for private vaccine

$2,458.50-Health fund-P.O. # 5384

Merck, Carol Stream, IL

for private vaccine

$3,953.64-Health fund-P.O. # 5383

Pfizer, Boston, MA

for private vaccine

$8,455.25-Health fund-P.O. # 5385

Custodian Jeremy Henderson met with the Board at their request to discuss cleaning the Health Department.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to go into executive session for five minutes at 10:03 a.m. Unanimous. No action taken

Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil met with the Board. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Truck Repair Plus, Marysville, KS

for rear suspension repair

$815.02-KDOT fund-P.O. # 5389

Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil discussed with the Board ordering an electric step for lift bus #26 currently it has a manual step.

Patrick also gave an update on Frankfort Nutrition Site the Frankfort Care Home received grant funding and will be placing zero entry parking lot in the fall and siding/roof in the spring.

County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs presented a proposed 2018 Marshall County budget in the amount of $13,948,940 with a tax amount of $8,662,338 with a mill levy of 52.094 which is down from 52.096 in 2017. The Board will review the budget make adjustments and present back the changes next week for publishing.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to adjourn at 10:57 a.m. Unanimous. The next schedule meeting will be Tuesday, September 12, 2017 starting at 8:30 a.m.