Solomon Valley Community Foundation Names Grant Awardees

The Solomon Valley Community Foundation is pleased to announce the recent awarding of grants of approximately $50,000 to local projects in Mitchell County. Funding of the Grants was made possible from the generosity of The Dane G. Hansen Foundation and the Founding Donors of Solomon Valley Community Foundation through its Community Impact Fund.

The following projects received funding from the Solomon Valley Community Foundation:

 Beloit Area Chamber of Commerce for Courthouse Christmas Beautification

 Beloit Jr. Sr. High School for Library Media Center Green Screen & Video Camera

 K-State Research & Extension Post Rock District for Master Gardner Educational Development & Resources

 Mitchell County Community Development for Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) throughout Mitchell County

 Mitchell County Historical Society for Museum Renovation Electrical

 Mitchell County Partnership for Children (Early Learning Center) for Commercial Grade Dishwasher, Outdoor Play Equipment & Storage

 Mitchell County Regional Medical Foundation (AWARE NCK) for Sustainability planning for Safe Routes to School Program

 Mitchell County Regional Medical Foundation for Perdue Hospitality Home Grounds Beautification

 NCK Technical College for High Tech Simulators for Nursing Student Lab

 Port Library for Library Puppet Collection

 Smoky Hills Public Television for Literacy for Children in Mitchell County

 Tipton Christian School for Science Classroom Materials Kits

 Tipton Recreation, Inc. for Concrete approaches & exits at Tipton Oaks for Walking Trails

 USD #273 (Beloit Jr. Sr. High School) for STEM Robotics for Student Technology & Engineering Skills

 USD #273 for School Sports First Aid Readiness Traveling Kits

“The Board of Directors of Solomon Valley Community Foundation is very pleased to be able to award these grants due to the generous support of the Dane G. Hansen Foundation,” said Jeff Zimmer, Board Member. “The Board had a difficult time in the selection process due to the quality and quantity of grant applications received. We look forward to the impact these grant awards will make on our area.”

Solomon Valley Community Foundation was established in 2013 to allow Mitchell County communities to plan long term for our families and friends.

The Foundation will accept the next round of grant applications online beginning November 1 with a due date of February 1, 2018. For more information, visit Solomon Valley Community Foundation’s website at www.solomonvalleycf.org, call 785-534-1126, or contact any Foundation board member.