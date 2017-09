An 18-year-old from Netawaka was arrested Saturday in Nemaha County, on charges related to recent vandalism at the Wetmore school.

Jarred Kramer is charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, and theft. It is not known if additional arrests are forthcoming. Thousands in damage were reported in early August as the school and concession stand were broken into and vandalized.

An undisclosed amount of money was also taken. Bond for Kramer was set at $1,000.