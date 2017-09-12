Follow-up On Nursing Home Deficiencies Found Lacking

By
Chad Hallack
-

A federal report says Kansas inspectors failed to follow up on nearly half the problems they found in nursing homes in 2014.

The Inspector General’s report issued Monday said federal officials examined 100 deficiencies related to health services that were found by state inspectors at 79 nursing homes. The federal investigators found that the state verified that the nursing homes fixed the problems in only 48 cases.

In other cases, inspectors from the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services required the nursing homes to submit plans to correct problems but didn’t check to see if the plans worked.

The report cited a shortage of inspectors as a possible reason for the results, and Gov. Sam Brownback said he would study the federal findings.

Chad Hallack
Now in his third year as News Director at KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake, Chad is a jack of not all, but many trades. He spent previous years of his working life in hotel management, event planning, security, the aviation industry, staff writing for a newspaper, and as a small business owner. He began doing play-by-play of high school sports for KDNS and KZDY in 2009 and came to work full time for the stations in July of 2015. He is the father of an eight year old daughter who enjoys spending his free time with her, his very significant other and her children. His favorite activities include attending live music and sporting events as well as being a singer/songwriter. A natural conversationalist, he also enjoys a good discussion/debate on a myriad of topics from current events and politics to sports and philosophy. He resides in Beloit with his daughter and continues to write sports and meeting stories for the local newspaper.

