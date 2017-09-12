Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 9/11/17

The Marysville City Council met Monday. A request to amend the representation of the Koester House Museum Advisory Board was approved, allowing the two at large representatives be extended from being a Marshall County resident, to being a resident of Marshall, or any county adjacent. The remaining five members must still be Marysville city residents. The motion passed 7-1, with Vicki Gross voting no, expressing concern with members outside the county being voting members of the advisory committee, instead preferring that they be appointed to a special counsel position if they are interested in serving.

The mayor noted that municipal court costs are running $36,000, while income is $28,000. She requested permission to recommend that court costs be raised to offset the difference. After discussion, a motion was approved allowing $29,791 for engineering services in a “worst case scenario” for CES Group for the crosswalk improvements at the Jr./Sr. High. The approval is contingent upon USD 364 agreeing to splitting the cost 50/50. The total was more than double the cost estimate originally listed for the work, and would account for oversight services if the contractor were to use the maximum number of days to complete the project.

City Administrator Austin St. John presented a draft master plan for updating trees downtown. A variety of opinions resulted in consensus that business owners should individually be contacted by Marysville Main Street as to their preference for their property, with the hopes of developing a consistent plan, with the city providing oversight and maintenance responsibilities.

The street sweeper has been returned to service, and is working full time to cover city streets that were chip sealed earlier this summer, resulting in considerable dust issues. The mayor suggested working overtime, but that was dropped after discussion. Reconstruction work on the apron at the city airport will begin next week.

Ralph Balaun and Karen Hughes were reappointed to the Koester Block Advisory Board.

Many positive comments were heard from visitors in Marysville over the weekend for the annual Pony Express Gravel Dash.