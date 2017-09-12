Washington County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/11/17

The Board of Washington County Commission met in regular session on Monday September 11, 2017 in the commission room at the Washington County Courthouse. Members present: Tim Mueller, 1st District Commissioner, David Willbrant, 2nd District Commissioner, Gary Ouellette, 3rd District Commissioner was absent, and Diana Svanda, County Clerk to record minutes.

Consent Agenda items:

Bills & Payroll Totaling 260729.14

Water pollution Control Permits

David Roblez, Custodian – Talked about the steps out front that need repaired, also the buffer they talked about last week, there will be a demonstration before purchase. The commissioners agreed that the spraying in the courthouse bids for mowing will be pulled out, the contractor will not be responsible for this.

Gloria Moore, Tourism Director – Reported that she has worked one day at the State Fair, and asked if she could work another day, the reason for asking was mileage. Commissioners agreed she could work.

Justin Novak, Road & Bridge Supervisor – Reported they are still working on old 36 and doing pot hole patching on the Barnes black top. Justin reported on 4 bridges that are in the 5 year plan to be fixed the 1st. One is on Indiana Rd, the 2nd.one is in Strawberry Twp. On 9th Road and half a mile east of King Rd., the 3rd. one is on 4th Road east of eagle Road, the 4th one in in Barnes Twp on 10th Road east of Crosscreek Road.

Justin also reported he has only received to bids for a copier Central Office in the amount of $3,430.00 and Key Office in the amount of $3,488.00 David Willbrant moved to accept the low bid from Central Office, Tim Mueller seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

Justin Cordry, Sheriff – Reported that he has 8 employees in the jail and maybe losing another one, Tim Mueller told him they are still working on the wages for the jail, but have made no decision yet. Justin also reported that Washington County Sheriff and Marshall County Sheriff are starting up a Mutual Aide response team to help one another, there was discus on the life of some of his vehicles and when they would need to be replaced.

Becky Simon, Environmental Science Sectary – Was in for Duane Bruna do to his absence and asked permission for Duane Bruna, Justin Hill, and Gary Danielson to attend Hazardous Waste Meeting, Commissioners agreed they could attend.

Greg Vahrenberg, Piper Jaffray & Co. – Called in to talk with Commissioners about refinancing the Hospital Bond, because of lower interest rates, David Willbrant made the motion to move ahead with the refinancing, Tim Mueller seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried. Greg Vahrenberg will report back on October 2, 9:00 AM.

At 11:20 AM Tim Mueller made the motion to adjourn, David Willbrant seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

Next regular meeting will be Monday September 18, 2017