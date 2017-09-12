Washington County USD 108 Board Of Education Meeting Minutes – 9/11/17

WASHINGTON COUNTY U.S.D. #108 BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING

District Office Board Room Washington, Kansas

Monday, September 11, 2017 – 7:00 P.M.

MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

Members Present

Jill Hoover, Joe L’Ecuyer, Brad Owen, Jacki Zabokrtsky, Brad Jones, Rhonda Manley, Rod Stewart.

Administration Present

Denise O’Dea, Superintendent of Schools

Vicki Enyart, 7-12 Principal

Amy Hoover, K-6 Principal

Clerk Present

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Guests Present

Greg Metz, Shannon Plymell, Jay Kearn, and Derek Bruna News reporter.

1.0 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance

The meeting of the Washington County USD #108 Board of Education was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Joe L’Ecuyer in the District Office Board Room in Washington, Kansas. Rod Stewart was absent.

Rod Stewart arrived at 7:01 p.m.

2.0 Approval of Agenda

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Jill Hoover to approve the agenda with the additions of 3A. Rhonda Manley – trip to Washington DC and 5F hiring Celeste Edgar as Drama coach. Motion carried 7-0.

3.0 Items for the Good of USD 108

A. Rhonda Manley – Trip to Washington DC

Rhonda explained to the board the trip she is planning in June for the current 7th and 8th grade students. The trip is not school sponsored and will have volunteers to chaperone. There may be some scholarships or donations available to help students pay for the trip.

4.0 Audience with the Public

5.0 Consent Agenda

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to approve the consent agenda with the addition of hiring Celeste Edgar as drama coach. Motion carried 7-0. Items approved on the consent agenda were as follows:

A. Approval of minutes of the August 7, 2017 and August 21, 2017 Board of Education meetings;

B. Review check register for and approve payment of August 2017 bills;

C. Approval of 2017 Cash Balance and Budget Summary reports;

D. Approval of building activity fund reports for August 2017;

E. Accept the resignation of Tina Savage, JH girls’ track coach;

F. Approve the hiring of: Misty Baker, JH girls’ track coach; Dan Ditmars, PowerZone bus driver and sub activity driver; Holly Greenlee, Kaley Fencl, Jessica Applegarth, Charlotte Cardenas-Hanekom, Tina Matthews, Annie Yungeberg, Nicole Goeckel, Carly Crome, Pepe Cardenas, Julisa Martinez, McKenzie Huband, Lauren Simmons (after volleyball), and Aundrea Bruna (until basketball) – all PowerZone employees; John Kern, forensics; Sara Vytlacil, co- cheerleading sponsor; Celeste Edgar – drama.

6.0 Discussion of Items Pulled from Consent Agenda

7.0 Bus Purchase to Consider – Greg Metz

Greg updated the board on the condition of the current vehicles and distributed a bid sheet for the purchase of a new bus. Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Brad Owen to purchase a 2019 Bluebird 71-passenger bus from Kansas Truck Equipment for

$85,574.00. Motion carried 7-0.

8.0 RFP to Consider for Approval for Financing of Performance Bond

The board reviewed the proposals submitted from United Bank & Trust and D.A. Davidson & Co. Jill Hoover left the room prior to the vote due to conflict of interest. Rhonda Manley moved, seconded by Brad Jones to accept United Bank & Trust’s proposal for a total cost of $2,921,731.20. Motion carried 6-0.

9.0 Bids to Consider for All Insurance Other Than Health

The board reviewed the bids from Dragastin Insurance Agency and KASB for all insurance except health insurance. Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Brad Owen to accept the bid from KASB with a $500 worker’s compensation deductible for an annual premium of $83,234. Motion carried 7-0.

10.0 Additional ELL Para

Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Jacki Zabokrtsky to approve the hiring of an ELL para to be under the direction of Charlotte Cardenas-Hanekom. Motion carried 7-0.

11.0 Annual Audit Review

Derek Bruna distributed the Independent Auditor’s Report and briefly explained it to the board. Jill Hoover moved, seconded by Jacki Zabokrtsky to accept the auditor’s report. Motion carried 7-0.

12.0 Adjourn Meeting

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Jacki Zabokrtsky to adjourn. Motion carried 7-0.

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Washington County Schools, U.S.D. #108