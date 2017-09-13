Annual U.S. 36 Treasure Hunt Begins Thursday

The annual migration of trucks and trailers across Kansas commences Thursday, with the annual U.S. 36 Treasure Hunt. Coordinated by the U.S. 36 Highway Association, the event was undertaken some years back as a means to promote the thoroughfare across the northern tier of counties in Kansas.

Growing annually, many communities including Marysville have also scheduled city wide garage sales in conjunction with the event. Many will open Thursday, continuing through Saturday and Sunday. An awareness of increased traffic is encouraged this weekend.

Maps and more information available at http://www.ushwy36.com/Treasure_Hunt.html.