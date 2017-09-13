Jewell County Commissioners – 9/11/17

The Jewell County Commissioners met September 11, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. with Commissioners, Mark Fleming, Steve Greene and Keith Roe present. Carla J. Waugh, County Clerk, was present for the meeting. The meeting was opened with members present reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag.

The minutes of the September 5, 2017 County Commissioners meeting were approved.

Guy Daley discussed his concerns of landfill fees. The Commissioners reviewed the guidelines for solid waste fees.

Steve Greene moved and Keith Roe seconded to approve the Glassman Preventative Maintenance agreement effective September 1, 2017 through August 31, 2020. Motion passed unanimously.

Darrell Miller, County Attorney, discussed the process for purchasing the land from Carl Figgins with the Commissioners and Joel Elkins, General Superintendent.

Joel Elkins, General Superintendent, reported operations. Commissioners discussed road concerns.

Don Jacobs, Sheriff, requested an executive session to discuss non-elected personnel. Steve Greene moved and Keith Roe seconded to go into executive session for 10 minutes with Don Jacobs and Darrell Miller to discuss non-elected personnel beginning at 9:41 a.m. Motion passed unanimously. Regular session resumed at 9:51 a.m. with no action taken.

Steve Greene moved to go into executive session to discuss non-elected personnel for 15 minutes beginning at 9:55 a.m. with Darrell Miller and Carla Waugh present. Keith Roe seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously. Regular session resumed at 10:10 a.m. with Keith Roe moving to go into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel with Darrell Miller and Carla Waugh. Steve Greene seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously. Regular session resumed at 10:20 a.m. with no action taken.

The meeting was adjourned at 10:45 a.m. so the Commissioners and County Clerk could attend the Multi-County Meeting hosted by Osborne County at the VFW Building, Osborne Kansas. Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne and Smith Counties were present for the meeting. The group discussed the following topics: Vacation leave and comp time, Dane Hansen Grants, Election Equipment, audit findings, emergency manager requirement and repairs to the Little Red School House in Beloit. Sherry Koster, Sanitarian, provided the financial report for January to June, 2017. The next Multi-County meeting will be December 4th hosted by Smith County.