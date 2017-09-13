Lincoln County Commissioners – 9/5/17

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the commission meeting room of the courthouse Tuesday, September 5, 2017.

Chairman Al Joe Wallace called the meeting to order at 8:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Terry Finch and Member Alexis Pflugh present. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Howard Wehrman, Steve Schneider, Michel O’Hare, Robert Howe, Mona Gerstmann and Jennifer O’Hare.

Clerk Harlow reported that Eric Johnson has set the bid opening for the nursing home project on September 27. Harlow forwarded a name of an individual interest in serving as the County’s Silver Haired Legislature.

Commissioner Pflugh forwarded a request to place a sign in the courthouse lawn advertising NCKCN internet services, the board approved as long as NCKCN is a not-for-profit organization. Plugh reported on subjects that were discussed at the August North Central Regional Planning Commission meeting.

Alexis Pflugh moved to approve and adopt the minutes of the August 28, 2017 regular meeting as corrected, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried. Terry Finch moved to approve and adopt the minutes of the August 31, 1017 regular meeting as corrected, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

Steve Schneider inquired about a decision regarding his road concern.

Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare with Road and Bridge Supervisor Robert Howe reported on the following topics: OS 145 should be opened this date; a shoofly has been installed on N 30th Rd and the new structure will be moved into place on September 14; requested proposals from engineering firms to provide services similar to what Kirkham Michael had previously presented, noting that Schwab Eaton was the only other company interested, at a cost of $900 per month.

Alexis Pflugh moved that Lincoln County prepare a Resolution to contract an appointed engineering firm. Motion died for a lack of a second. Commissioner Wallace requested that O’Hare contact Kirkham Michael to determine if the agreement submitted was for a specific length of time, or if it was based upon a month to month agreement and the county could cancel at any time, as the agreement submitted was not clear on the specific terms.

O’Hare notified the board of a potential issue concerning the location of a county road and provided a copy of a Certificate of Survey that was provided by the landowner, regarding the 2400 block of N 220th Rd and N 223rd Rd, that does not follow the section line. Howe reported that road crews are mowing and blading.

Commissioner Wallace requested that Howe view N 280th Rd in Madison Township, after the next rain, to determine if the road is improving or continues to have issues. Howe provided pictures of N 50th Rd.

The chairman recessed the meeting at 9:58 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 11:00 a.m.

County Attorney Jennifer O’Hare provided a copy of K.S.A. 75-4319 and identified changes to the closed or executive meetings (executive sessions). O’Hare reported that she will be hosting a human trafficking training for law enforcement agencies and county attorney’s on October 11. O’Hare related that she would need to speak to the board in executive session regarding Steve Schneider’s complaint.

Al Joe Wallace moved to recess into executive session for twenty minutes from 11:10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. for the purpose of discussing the following subjects: potential liability and preserve liability for the board concerning N 50th Rd, pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319 (b) (2) for consultation with an attorney for the public body or agency which would be deemed privileged in the attorney-client relationship, with County Attorney O’Hare present, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 11:30 a.m.

Al Joe Wallace moved to recess into executive session for ten minutes from 11:32 a.m. – 11:42 a.m. for the purpose of discussing the following subjects: potential liability and preserve liability for the board concerning N 50th Rd, pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319 (b) (2) for consultation with an attorney for the public body or agency which would be deemed privileged in the attorney-client relationship, with County Attorney O’Hare present, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 11:42 a.m.

Al Joe Wallace moved to recess into executive session for five minutes from 11:44 a.m. – 11:49 a.m. for the purpose of discussing the following subjects: potential liability and preserve liability for the board concerning N 50th Rd, pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319 (b) (2) for consultation with an attorney for the public body or agency which would be deemed privileged in the attorney-client relationship, with County Attorney O’Hare present, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

The chairman recessed the meeting to regular session at 11:49 a.m.

Alexis Pflugh moved to allow a status change for Robert Zachgo from part-time bridge crew to full-time bridge crew, effective August 26, 2017, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Terry Finch moved to grant Sherie Lee a twenty-five cent per hour merit increase for the completion of the first year of service, effective August 26, 2017, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the board the chairman adjourned the meeting at 11:57 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2017 in the commission meeting room of the courthouse.