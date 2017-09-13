Marysville To Face Wamego Friday For Homecoming Game

Homecoming is Friday at Marysville as the Bulldogs entertain Wamego. Queen candidates are Ashley Brinegar, Grace Stohs, Karly Breshears, Sydney Pacha, and Tabbi Wright. King candidates are Bryson Meinhardt, Gabe Pieschl, Jack Blumer, Seth Mooradian, and Tyler Rader.

A bonfire is planned Thursday evening at Lakeview Sports Complex, the parade Friday will begin at 2:15 p.m. with the route running west to east on Broadway, up to the Jr./Sr. High for a pep rally.

The annual United Bank and Trust Homecoming Tailgate party is Friday at 5 p.m. in the Marysville City Park. In addition to free food and prizes, the cheerleaders, and King and Queen candidates will be introduced.

Bruce Dierking with KNDY will interview Marysville High School Football Coach Dustin Heuer live shortly after 5, for the Coaches Corner program on AM 1570/FM 94.1.

Several Marysville graduating classes will meet for reunions, and will take part in the parade.