Kansas Volleyball Association Week 2 Rankings – 9/13/17

September 13, 2017, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2017 Week 2 Volleyball Rankings sponsored by PrepVolleyball.com. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, September 11.
Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Ranking
Class 6A
1. Blue Valley North 8-1 (5)
2. Olathe Northwest 8-2 (6)
3. Blue Valley West 8-1 (1)
4. Blue Valley 7-2 (2)
5. Lawrence 8-2 (7)
6. Manhattan 5-3 (3)
7. Washburn Rural 6-1 (8)
8. Gardner-Edgerton 6-3 (9)
9. Shawnee Mission Northwest 6-5 (4)
10. Shawnee Mission South 5-4 (10)
Class 5A
1. St. James Academy 5-1 (1)
2. Lansing 10-1 (2)
3. De Soto 13-2 (6)
4. St. Thomas Aquinas 6-2 (3)
5. Goddard 15-1 (9)
6. Maize 10-2 (5)
7. Andover 12-3 (NR)
8. Pittsburg 9-0 (7)
9. Bishop Carroll 5-2 (NR)
10. Newton 7-3 (4)
Class 4A – Division 1
1. Rose Hill 11-0 (1)
2. Louisburg 10-3 (4)
3. Basehor-Linwood 12-5 (5)
4. Bishop Miege 0-6 (3)
5. McPherson 8-2 (7)
6. Ulysses 7-0 (9)
7. Abilene 7-3 (6)
8. Maize South 6-4 (8)
9. Andover Central 9-7 (2)
10. Hays 5-1 (NR)
Class 4A – Division 2
1. Topeka-Hayden 10-0 (1)
2. Concordia 13-2 (2)
3. Andale 11-2 (3)
4. Burlington 13-2 (4)
5. Nickerson 12-3 (5)
6. Wichita-Trinity Academy 9-0 (6)
7. Santa Fe Trail 6-2 (7)
8. Pratt 9-3 (8)
9. Holcomb 2-1 (9)
10. Holton 4-5 (10)
Class 3A
1. Kingman 12-0 (3)
2. Silver Lake 7-1 (1)
3. Hesston 11-1 (4)
4. Thomas More Prep-Marian 11-1 (5)
5. Cheney 7-2 (2)
6. Nemaha Central 15-1 (7)
7. Douglass 4-0 (6)
8. Ellsworth 10-1 (NR)
9. St. Mary’s 7-2 (9)
10. Royal Valley 8-4 (8)
Class 2A
1. Heritage Christian 9-1 (1)
2. St. Mary’s Colgan 6-2 (3)
3. Plainville 10-0 (4)
4. Hoxie 4-1 (7)
5. Kiowa County 9-2 (5)
6. Inman 14-0 (NR)
7. Maranatha Christian Academy 2-1 (8)
8. Smith Center 4-2 (NR)
9. Valley Falls 10-4 (NR)
10. Jefferson County North 4-4 (6)
Class 1A – Division 1
1. Centralia 9-0 (1)
2. Goessel 9-0 (2)
3. South Central 16-0 (6)
4. Hanover 14-4 (3)
5. Olpe 11-3 (4)
6. Rural Vista 9-0 (9)
7. Thunder Ridge 10-2 (NR)
8. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 9-2 (5)
9. Chetopa 8-2 (8)
10. Pretty Prairie 7-2 (10)
Class 1A – Division 2
1. Wheatland-Grinnell 11-0 (1)
2. Sylvan-Lucas 9-0 (2)
3. Otis-Bison 13-2 (3)
4. Attica 6-1 (NR)
5. Northern Valley 5-4 (4)
6. Argonia 5-2 (NR)
7. Logan 7-2 (NR)
8. Axtell 5-5 (6)
9. Ingalls 6-4 (9)
10. Pawnee Heights 5-4 (NR)