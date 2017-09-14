Journal of Proceedings for the Smith County Commissioners

September 5, 2017

The County Commissioners met in a regular session on September 5, 2017 in the County Commissioners’ Room. Present were Commissioners Tom James and Art Befort, and Roger Allen. Also present were Mandy Stock, Deputy Clerk; and, Mitch Fritz, Road Supervisor.

James opened the meeting with prayer.

Commissioners approved the agenda for the September 5, 2017 meeting.

Commissioners approved, and signed the August 28, 2017 minutes.

Commissioners approved Payroll #18 for $95,835.24.

Commissioners approved Voucher #35781 from the Solid Waste Fund for $1100.69.

Fritz discussed the following:

Fritz reviewed maintenance of FAS roads. Allen discussed the chronic absences of a road department employee. Fritz agreed to discuss the issue with the employee to encourage better attendance. James mentioned that Terri Bohm and Bob Wagner contacted him regarding maintenance on a common road in their area. These landowners have established buffalo grass along the roads and would like the blade man to avoid disturbing their grass. James discussed the issue of tree limbs in need of trimming on J Road among other locations. Fritz reported a crew of road employees removed trees on CC road between 210 and 220 Roads. James discussed the possibility of hiring a third party to trim trees on county roads. Befort discussed the need for a long-term plan for tree maintenance. Fritz reported that he keeps a list in his office of landowners who have requested tree trimming. Allen discussed the need for a yield sign at the intersection of O and 160 Roads. Allen discussed the need for linears at the two new bridges. Fritz agreed to address the requests. Befort discussed his conversation with Larry Wilson about traffic on South City Limits Road. Commissioners discussed placing a stop sign on Monroe Street. Fritz discussed adding South City Limits to a list of roads with a specified lower speed limit. Commissioners agreed 30 mph was appropriate. Fritz agreed to get the legal description of the road so a resolution can be passed next week. Befort and James both mentioned the improved conditions of the roads where crushed concrete was used. Befort thanked Fritz for his department’s work on these roads.

David Tucker, Landfill Supervisor, joined the meeting. Tucker discussed the concrete available at the landfill. Fritz discussed purchasing more concrete in the future from Cen Con in Agra. Fritz discussed replacing a tube at the intersection of DD and 220 Roads.

Fritz and Tucker left the meeting.

Laura Hageman, Health Nurse, joined the meeting. Hageman discussed the following:

Hageman reported she will be attending a Health Department Supervisor’s meeting in Beloit this week. Hageman and Befort discussed the wall mounting of a new television for the health department office. Hageman discussed the Health Equity Grant she is pursuing with other surrounding counties. Hageman discussed the availability of funds to contract with an outside person or entity for some of the services provided by this grant. Hageman suggested contracting with Post Rock Extension District for this work. Hageman discussed the LEPC meeting last week. Eric Stewart from KDEM was present for the meeting. Hageman reported that Stewart teaches an ICS course for elected officials and stated he would be willing to come to Smith County if any elected officials would be interested in the course. Befort and James expressed interest and thanked Hageman for the information. Hageman mentioned the County Health Fair date set for November 4, 2017.

Hageman left the meeting.

Patrick Eastes, EMS Director, joined the meeting.

Eastes discussed the start of a new full-time employee in 2-3 weeks. Eastes discussed an employee who has been off work and will be coming back September 19, 2017. Eastes discussed an employee who will be retiring December 31, 2017.

Eastes left the meeting.

Keith Brooks joined the meeting. Fritz rejoined the meeting. Brooks discussed a bridge on 280 Road between X and Y Roads. Fritz addressed Brooks’ questions regarding a guard rail on county roads. Brooks thanked Fritz and the commissioners and left the meeting.

Commissioners discussed the possibility of renting or repairing the road department’s lawn mower. Fritz reported the cost of the parts to repair the current mower.

Commissioners and Fritz discussed the placement of a tube on the southwest side of Taylor Lyon’s property. Lyon requested a 50 foot tube, and commissioners agreed he would need to pay the difference between a 40 foot and 50 foot tube as the 40 foot length is what the county provides.

Commissioners discussed the public meeting held on August 28, 2017 for Farm Bureau.

Befort, James, and Allen shared recent positive feedback from landowners on road conditions.

Fritz left the meeting.

Allen discussed developments of the new nursing home and assisted living facilities in conjunction with the new hospital building project.

Kathy Hansen joined the meeting. Commissioners asked Hansen for details regarding how organizations or businesses apply for property tax exemptions when they are a IRS 501(c)3. Hansen discussed the procedure required by the State of Kansas to have property taxes exempted at the local level. Hansen left the meeting. Commissioners discussed the need for Economic Development and the possibility of a county-wide structure.

Befort discussed Marv Gillen’s evaluation of the basement windows. Befort reported that Gillen had ideas of ways to repair the gaps in the windows.

As there was no further business the meeting was adjourned.