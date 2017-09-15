Osborne County Commissioners Special Meeting – August 31

A special meeting of the Osborne County Commissioners was held on August 31. Alfred Reif called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. for the purpose of paying expenses and payroll.

Brent “Bo” French met with commissioners to update them on the status of painting a yellow line on east county asphalt road 388. He talked to Mitchell County but they did not seem interested in doing the project at this time. Bo has contacted Straight Line and received an estimate for a center yellow line on 388 and it would be about $3,500.00 depending on how many gallons of paint they use. Commissioners asked if he had it in his budget and Bo stated he did. C.W. Seaman moved to approve for Straight Line Stripping out of Grand Island, Nebraska to paint center line on county asphalt road 388 not to exceed $6,000.00, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Bo French continued meeting with commissioners regarding open positions at Road & Bridge. Bo French would like to hire William Graft to help in the shop and be a heavy equipment operator. Bo advertised for heavy equipment operator and would like to hire Caleb Conway for that position. Both of these individuals have their CDL. Alfred Reif moved to hire William Graft and Caleb Conway for Heavy Equipment Operator 2 starting at $11.00 per hour, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

A public hearing will take place on September 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. for pre-application with US Department of Agriculture-Rural Development for Osborne Rural Fire District #3 to purchase a new tanker chassis. C.W. Seaman moved to approve the publication for public hearing on September 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners received the Downs Law Enforcement Contract back from Paul Gregory and he stated it was fine. The commissioners had also talked to Curtis Miner regarding the contract and he approved it. Craig Pottberg moved to approve the Law Enforcement contract with the City of Downs for $82,500.00 for 2018, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners looked over the minutes August 28, 2017 meeting. C.W. Seaman moved to approve the minutes as amended, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Curtis Miner met with commissioners and reported that a new communication building will be needed soon and he would like to put the $82,500 from the City of Downs in a special fund for a building. Discussion was held. Curtis will contact John Mapes-Auditor to see if that is possible.

Commissioners approved checks and vouchers totaling $352,196.01:

General $202,605.76

Road & Bridge 53,165.81

Health 15,469.58

Appraiser Cost 15,256.25

Noxious Weed 6,791.89

Ambulance 39,797.97

Waste Disposal 8,246.82

District Court Equipment 2,597.07

OFD #1 General 192.67

OFD #2 General 1,113.37

OFD #3 General 214.97

Payroll Clearing 4,495.33

Local E-911 Fund 1,731.85

Election 516.67

Total $352,196.01

Wayne Ducolon from KAPE Roofing met with commissioners to give an update on the new time line to finish the roof and gutter. The metal for gutter system is under water in Houston, Texas but Wayne has contacted another supplier and he hopes to have material here next week. A discussion was held on the specs for reglits. Wayne stated that he will not be putting in the reglits because he installed a one piece system and reglits only work with a two piece system.

Mike Schurr met with commissioners to go over damage to the irrigation system done by KAPE roofing. He stated that one place is leaking under the sidewalk and will need to be replaced when they replace the sidewalk. Mike Schurr stated that he estimated repairs to be around $5,500. Commissioners asked Mike Schurr to put his estimate in writing. Discussion was held. Alfred Reif moved to approve Mike Schurr to repair irrigation pipe under the sidewalk where it is leaking when the sidewalk is being repaired, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners approved the following transfers: 17-70 for $25.00, 17-71 for $1,693.05, 17-72 for $169.00, 17-73 for $115.50, and 17-74 for $24,495.35.

Vienna Janis asked commissioners if there were any agenda items they would like to discuss at the multi-county meeting on September 11. Commissioners would like to discuss repealing the tax lid. She also asked if commissioners plan to meet on September 5, 2017. They said they do not plan to meet that day. Vienna Janis also asked commissioners where they want to advertise the part time Emergency Manager position and they said to run the ad two times in the Osborne County Farmer and Waconda Trader.

C.W. Seaman moved to adjourn the meeting with no other business, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried. Meeting ended at 11:00 a.m.