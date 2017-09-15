Senior Sunflower Fair Set For Salina On September 19th

Area Seniors and caregivers throughout Kansas are invited to the 2017 Sunflower Fair on Tuesday, September 19, at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center (formerly the Bi-Centennial Center) in Salina. The annual event, sponsored by the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging (NC-FHAAA), features a full day of information and fun, including workshops, exhibitors, expert speakers, a silent auction, an antique tractor show. In addition, the Kansas Lions Club Mobile Unit will be in attendance for vision screenings, as well as the Kansas Veterans Mobile Unit to help Veterans with applying for benefits. The theme for this year’s event is “Fest of the West”.

Julie Govert Walter, NC-FHAAA Executive Director, stated “This theme is a tribute to the rough and tumble early days on the prairie – times that built a big part of our state’s character and strength.” She said the Fair’s theme also celebrates the 150th Anniversary of the Chisholm Trail, which led to the establishment of Abilene, Ellsworth, and several other communities in Kansas. Registration costs $25.00 at the door, and that includes lunch.

Walter said, “Health care issues, medication issues, senior law issues, and what Kansans need to know about fraud, scams, and elder abuse will be a focus for the event.” In addition to the keynote speakers and exhibits, attendees may choose among eight workshops that are scheduled in the morning and afternoon.

Among the topics for these workshops include: Ways to Control Medication Costs, Food as Medicine, Crafting your Will, Mind your Money – ways to foil fraudsters and scammers. Other topics of vital interest to Seniors include a Line Dancing workshop, as well as a session on Advocacy and what you can do to have your voice heard. As you can tell, there should be something of interest for all.

Major sponsors for the event include the Flint Hills Foundation for Older Kansans, Eagle Communications, and EVCO. The event will run from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

For additional information and scheduling, call NC-FHAAA toll free at 1-800-432-2703, or Jay Rowh at 785-8738-0241. Plan on spending a day of fun and education in Salina on Tuesday, September 19.