Rock Hills USD 107 Board Of Education – September 2017

President Lori Yelken called the regular meeting of the Board of Education for USD No. 107 to order at 7:00 P.M. Those present were: Brenden Wirth, Lori Yelken, Janelle Greene, Todd Mauerhan, Nadine Smith, Sam Meyers, Bob Roush, Jenny Russell, Chris Klos, Billie Cox, Don Koester, Angela Murray, Mezvah Nobi and Jennifer Urbaniak.

Brenden Wirth moved, seconded by Janelle Greene, to approve the agenda with the removal of Agenda Item 3. Motion passed 4-0.

Todd Mauerhan moved, seconded by Brenden Wirth, to approve the minutes for the regular meeting held on Monday, August 14, 2017, and both special meetings held on Monday, August 28, 2017, as presented. Motion passed 4-0.

Todd Mauerhan moved, seconded by Janelle Greene, to approve the check registers and transfers as presented. Motion passed 4-0.0

President Lori Yelken welcomed the guests and thanked them for coming.

Mezvah Nobi, Rock Hills FBLA member, thanked the Board for providing transportation and allowing them to go to FBLA National Leadership Conference this summer in Anaheim, California. He also provided information on becoming a professional FBLA member.

Jenny Russell, committee member for Jewell County Health 365, gave a presentation on an updated idea for using land west of the JrSr High to possibly construct a new wellness center, gym, daycare, and therapy pool. It is still unclear of any exact costs and how many entities would be involved.

Rock Hills FFA requested the use of a suburban and a fuel card for their trip to National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, from October 24 to October 28. Ervin Underwood moved, seconded by Brenden Wirth to approve their request. Motion passed 7-0.

Billie Cox, District Technology Coordinator, was present to review the quarterly Technology Report with the Board.

Bob Roush, Facilities/Transportation Director discussed maintenance and transportation with the Board.

The Board briefly reviewed the monthly bus report which includes mileage, fuel, and repairs for the month of August 2017.

Superintendent Nadine Smith reported to the Board on the following:

Beth Norris, Thunder Ridge USD 110 Principal, will chair the outside validation team for the Kansas Education Systems Accreditation (KESA) process. We have elected to enter in year 2 of the five-year cycle. Nadine Smith, USD 107 superintendent/PK-5 principal, has been trained and will serve as outside validation team chair for Smith Center USD 237.

The current district enrollment is 297 students (PK-18; K-19; 1st-26; 2nd-29; 3rd-18; 4th-30; 5th-24; 6th-20; 7th-16; 8th-20; 9th-19; 10th-19; 11th-8; 12th-31). There are also 21 kids who attend school in Superior. The official count date is September 20. Building secretaries and Superintendent Smith have been reconciling student data to prepare for the Principals Building Report and Superintendent’s Organizational Report (due October 10), which are the mechanisms that generate funding for the district.

Two short throw projectors (Travis Cox’s and Megan Badger’s classrooms) with Smart technology licenses and three iMacs with added memory for video production

(Interactive Media class) have been ordered with SRSAG funds that needed to be committed by September 30.

Sara Grout is serving as the MTSS coordinator for the district. She works with teachers and paraprofessionals to assign interventions, small groups, and para placement. She also coordinates all MTSS progress monitoring and team meetings in the district.

Nadine Smith, Elementary Principal, reported to the Board on the following:

Hearing, vision and dental screenings have been completed as required by Kansas Statute.

Aimsweb benchmarking tests in reading and math have been completed for K-5 students. These results and other assessment information are being used to plan academic interventions for students. Kindergarten students have taken the MAP tests this fall to get a baseline measurement prior to next spring’s tests.

4th grade students participated in learning outside the classroom last week at Farm Bureau Ag Day.

Family Friday was well attended by parents and grandparents last Friday. These are scheduled for the first Friday of each month unless there’s a scheduling conflict. Then they are moved to the second Friday.

Parent-teacher conferences will be held October 5. Departmentalized (ELA or math) will conference together with parents of all students in their grade levels. Conference schedules will go home with students by September 29.

The Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Program is underway at RHES, with PK-5 students enjoying fresh produce during morning or afternoon milk breaks two days/week. Ms. Smith has applied for a BC/BS of Kansas Healthy Habits for Life grant to partially offset the cost of the program.

Mr. Sam Meyers, Jr/Sr High School Principal, reported to the Board on the following:

Sam will be attending a building principals’ meeting at the Beloit Special Education Cooperative on Wednesday 9/13.

Play try-outs will be held on September 18 and 19 for the Fall Play titled “Princess Who.”

Universal benchmark testing has been completed at the Jr/Sr High School using the AIMS Web program. This test is a diagnostic tool that we use as part of our MTSS program to help identify students who may require additional services or assistance.

The Career Fair will be held for all students 6th through 12th on Wednesday, September 20. Each student will be able to attend 5 sessions to hear about various careers. That afternoon, we will be having speakers to talk about opportunities and preparations for the upcoming Entrepreneurship Fair.

Members of the Field Biology Class will be attending and competing in the Regional Eco-Meet competition on September 28.

The Board took a short break at 8:39 P.M. At this time, the Board was able to enjoy the delicious snacks that were provided by the Rock Hills FACS Culinary Class. The Board was back in session at 8:49 P.M.

Ms. Smith and Mr. Meyers gave reports on assessment data from the 2016-2017 school year.

Lori Slate moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to enter into executive session at 9:16 p.m. to discuss non-elected personnel and to return to open session at 9:26 p.m. The purpose of the executive session was to protect the privacy interests of those individuals discussed. Nadine Smith and Sam Meyers were invited into executive session. Motion passed 6-0.

The Board returned to open session at 9:26 p.m.

Lori Slate moved, seconded by Brenden Wirth, to enter into executive session at 9:26 p.m. to discuss non-elected personnel and to return to open session at 9:36 p.m. The purpose of the executive session was to protect the privacy interests of those individuals discussed. Nadine Smith and Sam Meyers were invited into executive session. Motion passed 6-0.

No action resulted from this executive session.

Lori Slate moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to approve the property tax levy for second publication. Motion passed 6-0.

Agenda Item Number 22, regarding Strategic Goals, was tabled until the October 2017 Board meeting.

Agenda Item Number 23, regarding Wage Review, was tabled until the October 2017 Board meeting.

The next regular meeting of the USD No. 107 Board of Education will be Monday, October 9, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. at the Board Office located at 109 E. Main Street in Mankato, Kansas.

Lori Slate moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to declare the regular meeting of the Board of Education for USD No. 107 adjourned at 9:53 p.m.