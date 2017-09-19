Jewell County Commissioners – 9/18/17

By
Chad Hallack
-

The Jewell County Commissioners met September 18, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. with Commissioners, Mark Fleming, Steve Greene and Keith Roe present. Carla J. Waugh, County Clerk, was present for the meeting.

The minutes of the September 11, 2017 County Commissioners meeting were approved.

Don Jacobs, Sheriff, discussed operations.

Joel Elkins, General Superintendent, had culvert bids. Chairman Fleming opened the following bids: D-C Wholesale -$78449.00; J&J Drainage Products – $87,513.20; and Welborn Sales – $79,649.34. Garry Montre, Welborn Sales says his products are made in Kansas. Keith Roe moved to accept the low bid of $78,449.00 from D-C Wholesale. Mark Fleming seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Joel Elkins had an agreement for the inspection of critical structural bridges. Steve Greene moved that the proper office sign the supplemental agreement with the Secretary of Transportation, Kansas Department of Transportation. Mark Fleming seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Carla Waugh had two applications from Billy R Foster D.B.A. “The Shed” for cereal malt beverage licenses. Carla said the notice was sent to and returned from Ionia Township Board for consideration.

Mark Fleming moved and Steve Greene seconded to approve the cereal malt beverage application of Billy R Foster D.B.A. “The Shed” for cereal malt beverages in original and unopened containers and not for consumption on the premises and application of Billy R Foster D.B.A. “The Shed” for cereal malt beverages for consumption on the premises. Motion passed unanimously.

The meeting was adjourned at 11:00 a.m.

