Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/11/17

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with Robert S. Connell, Chairman, Lynn Feldhausen and David E. Baier members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by David E. Baier seconded by Robert S. Connell. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for twenty minutes at 8:30 a.m. to discuss matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs present. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Jason and Kristen Heinen, Axtell, KS with the preconstruction pictures that were provided by the applicant. Unanimous.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Sanofi Pasteur, Chicago, IL

for flu vaccine

$14,953.06-Health fund-P.O. # 5434

Reese & Novelly, Manhattan, KS

for audit fee

$4,800.00-General (Commissioners) fund-P.O. # 5440

Network Computer Solutions, Manhattan, KS

for computer work on new computers

$593.75-General (County Attorney) fund-P.O. # 5438

Ackerman Lock and Key, Marysville, KS

for repair of lock on door

$715.71-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5407

Dane’s Automotive, Waterville, KS

for tires and an oil change

$1,044.40-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5409

Gunn’s Service, Blue Rapids, KS

for tires

$762.00-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5408

Realtruck, Tonneaucovers, FL

for decked storage system for Deputy truck

$1,079.99-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5404

Dave’s Body Shop

for vehicle repair

$822.48-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5410

Washington County Sheriff, Washington, KS

for inmate housing

$930.00-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5411

CDW Governmental, Chicago, IL

for computer and scanner

$2,434.65-Register of Deeds Technology fund-P.O. # 5439

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Kruse Dozer Service, LLC., Frankfort, KS

for machine hire

$577.50-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108710

Salina Steel Supply, Inc., Salina, KS

for iron

$698.35-Road & Bridge fund-P.o. # 108709

County Attorney/Counselor Laura Johnson-McNish met with the Board.

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners opened the following bids for remaining parcel from the old tax sales.

Tract C: Darrell Cook, Oketo, KS – $78.90

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to accept the bid from Darrell Cook, Oketo in the amount of $78.90 for Tract C. Unanimous.

Tract B: Darrell Cook, Oketo, KS – $111.11

David Schell, Oketo, KS – $10.00

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to accept the bid from Darrell Cook, Oketo in the amount of $111.11 for Tract B. Unanimous.

Tract 25: John Bergkamp, Blue Rapids, KS – $100.00

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to accept the bid from John Bergkamp, Blue Rapids, KS in the amount of $100.00 for Tract 25. Unanimous.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to authorize County Counselor/Attorney Laura Johnson-McNish to put together the deeds and resolutions for these properties. Unanimous.

County Sanitarian Marlene Stamm met with the Board. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve signing the Contract for Governmental Services between Washington, Marshall, Clay and Cloud Counties for the Development of Coordinated Environmental Planning and the Implementation of Environmental Programs. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve Resolution to approve signing Resolution 17-09-11-1 authorizing the approval of a Contract for Governmental Services between Washington, Marshall, Clay and Cloud Counties for the Development of Coordinated Environmental Planning and the Implementation of Environmental Programs. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to have the County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs publish the 2018 Marshall County budget for a hearing to be held on September 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. at the Commissioners Room in the Courthouse with at mill levy of 52.094 with a total tax of $8,662,338. Unanimous. The mill levy is a decrease from the 2017 budget of 52.096.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the vouchers, as presented, and issue warrants from the respective funds. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to adjourn at 10:22 a.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, September 18, 2017 starting at 8:30 a.m.