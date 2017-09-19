Norton City Council Agenda For September 20

A G E N D A
September 20 — 5:30 p.m.
Roll Call
Approve September 6, 2017 City Council meeting minutes
Building/Demolition Permits:
|
Jay Dee Daffer
|
– $ 6,000
|
– Construct addition to main garage at 305 S. Norton, and demolish small garage
|
Sue Urban
|
– $ 50,000
|
– Construct dwelling addition and carport at 504 S. Second
|
AT&T
|
– $500,000
|
– Demolish old AT&T Tower at 206 E. Lincoln
|
Daniel Torres
|
– $ 8,000
|
– Reroofing structure at 301 N. Second
|
Jan Maley
|
– $ 3,500
|
– Reroofing structure at 416 W. Pearl Street
|
Dave Fischer
|
– $ 2,000
|
– Reroofing at 302 S. Wabash
|
Greg Engel
|
– $ 16,500
|
– Enclose carport and demolish addition on east side at 307 West
Visitors:
Justine Benoit, NWKP&DC – present Request for Payment of CDBG Funds for street project
City Supervisors/Employees:
= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =
OLD BUSINESS: —
2nd Reading – Ordinance #1707, relating to site plan requirements within the City of Norton
NEW BUSINESS:
Mayor Miller –
Karen Griffiths –
Gerry Cullumber – Update on Purplewave Auction items and sale of Crown Victoria
– Discuss first step for CVSA position; returned Memorandum of Understanding to K.H.P.
– Update on Police Officer position
Chad Buckley – Discuss City-wide Fall Clean-up
– Discuss purchase of pickup
– City Administrator’s report
Jerry Jones –
Dennis Gilhousen – Parks Committee Meeting Report
Jeff Urban –
Chriss McDiffett –
Gary Lacy –
Ron Briery –
Darla Ellis –
ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council
COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month
PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #18
UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:
|
September 19
|
Finance Committee Meeting
|
4:00 p.m.
|
September 20
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
October 4
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
October 16
|
Planning Commission – Zoning Hearing
|
5:30 p.m.
|
COMMITTEE
|
Finance
|
Utility
|
Personnel
|
Public Safety
|
Parks
|
Public Works
|
Chairman:
|
Jerry Jones
|
Gary Lacy
|
Jeff Urban
|
Ron Briery
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Vice Chair:
|
Gary Lacy
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Ron Briery
|
Jerry Jones
|
Jeff Urban
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Member
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Jerry Jones
|
Jeff Urban
|
Ron Briery
|
Gary Lacy