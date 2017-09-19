Norton City Council Agenda For September 20

A G E N D A

September 20 — 5:30 p.m.

Please turn cell phone to silent/off prior to meeting. Please wait until the Mayor asks for a “Second”, before seconding a motion.

Roll Call

Approve September 6, 2017 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Jay Dee Daffer – $ 6,000 – Construct addition to main garage at 305 S. Norton, and demolish small garage Sue Urban – $ 50,000 – Construct dwelling addition and carport at 504 S. Second AT&T – $500,000 – Demolish old AT&T Tower at 206 E. Lincoln Daniel Torres – $ 8,000 – Reroofing structure at 301 N. Second Jan Maley – $ 3,500 – Reroofing structure at 416 W. Pearl Street Dave Fischer – $ 2,000 – Reroofing at 302 S. Wabash Greg Engel – $ 16,500 – Enclose carport and demolish addition on east side at 307 West

Visitors :

Justine Benoit, NWKP&DC – present Request for Payment of CDBG Funds for street project

City Supervisors/Employees :

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS: —

2nd Reading – Ordinance #1707, relating to site plan requirements within the City of Norton

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Miller –

Karen Griffiths –

Gerry Cullumber – Update on Purplewave Auction items and sale of Crown Victoria

– Discuss first step for CVSA position; returned Memorandum of Understanding to K.H.P.

– Update on Police Officer position

Chad Buckley – Discuss City-wide Fall Clean-up

– Discuss purchase of pickup

– City Administrator’s report

Jerry Jones –

Dennis Gilhousen – Parks Committee Meeting Report

Jeff Urban –

Chriss McDiffett –

Gary Lacy –

Ron Briery –

Darla Ellis –

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #18

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:

September 19 Finance Committee Meeting 4:00 p.m. September 20 City Council Meeting 5:30 p.m. October 4 City Council Meeting 5:30 p.m. October 16 Planning Commission – Zoning Hearing 5:30 p.m.