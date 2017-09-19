Norton City Council Agenda For September 20

-

A G E N D A

September 20 — 5:30 p.m.

Please turn cell phone to silent/off prior to meeting. Please wait until the Mayor asks for a “Second”, before seconding a motion.

Roll Call

Approve September 6, 2017 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Jay Dee Daffer

– $ 6,000

– Construct addition to main garage at 305 S. Norton, and demolish small garage

Sue Urban

– $ 50,000

– Construct dwelling addition and carport at 504 S. Second

AT&T

– $500,000

– Demolish old AT&T Tower at 206 E. Lincoln

Daniel Torres

– $ 8,000

– Reroofing structure at 301 N. Second

Jan Maley

– $ 3,500

– Reroofing structure at 416 W. Pearl Street

Dave Fischer

– $ 2,000

– Reroofing at 302 S. Wabash

Greg Engel

– $ 16,500

– Enclose carport and demolish addition on east side at 307 West

Visitors:

Justine Benoit, NWKP&DC – present Request for Payment of CDBG Funds for street project

City Supervisors/Employees:

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS:

2nd Reading – Ordinance #1707, relating to site plan requirements within the City of Norton

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Miller

Karen Griffiths –

Gerry Cullumber – Update on Purplewave Auction items and sale of Crown Victoria

– Discuss first step for CVSA position; returned Memorandum of Understanding to K.H.P.

– Update on Police Officer position

Chad Buckley – Discuss City-wide Fall Clean-up

– Discuss purchase of pickup

– City Administrator’s report

Jerry Jones

Dennis Gilhousen – Parks Committee Meeting Report

Jeff Urban –

Chriss McDiffett –

Gary Lacy –

Ron Briery –

Darla Ellis

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #18

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:

September 19

Finance Committee Meeting

4:00 p.m.

September 20

City Council Meeting

5:30 p.m.

October 4

City Council Meeting

5:30 p.m.

October 16

Planning Commission – Zoning Hearing

5:30 p.m.

COMMITTEE

Finance

Utility

Personnel

Public Safety

Parks

Public Works

Chairman:

Jerry Jones

Gary Lacy

Jeff Urban

Ron Briery

Dennis Gilhousen

Chriss McDiffett

Vice Chair:

Gary Lacy

Chriss McDiffett

Ron Briery

Jerry Jones

Jeff Urban

Dennis Gilhousen

Member

Chriss McDiffett

Dennis Gilhousen

Jerry Jones

Jeff Urban

Ron Briery

Gary Lacy

