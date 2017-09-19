Washington County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/19/17

The Board of Washington County Commission met in regular session on Monday September 18, 2017 in the commission room at the Washington County Courthouse. Members present: Tim Mueller, 1st District Commissioner, David Willbrant, 2nd District Commissioner, Gary Ouellette, 3rd District Commissioner, Elizabeth Hiltgen, County Attorney and Diana Svanda, County Clerk to record minutes.

Consent Agenda items:

The Appraiser office has received a letter stating they have a minimum of 75 points which determined them to be substantial compliance.

Christina Metz, County Treasurer Elect stopped in to invite the commissioners to her swearing in appointment on October 10.

Gary Ouellette, talked about Government Day, it was decided it will be set for November 20 and the commissioners agreed to furnish the Pop out of Alcohol/Drug Fund for Government Day.

Marlene Stamm, Sanitarian – Stopped in to let the Commissioners know that all counties have signed the contract, also October 1 there is a conference that she would like to attend, all agreed that she should go.

Tim Mueller discussed Health Ins. David Willbrant made the motion to accept employees paying 20% of state suggested rates of Medical and county paying 100% of Dental, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, all in favor motion carried.

Justin Novak, Road & Bridge Supervisor – Reported that the asphalt crew will be moving back to the Bremen Rd, and Dirt crews will continue working on old 36 west of Hanover, the crew will also work on Greenleaf Oil road. Justin submitted 4 contracts for Husker Steel, commissioners decided not to sign until they have more information. David Willbrant reported to Justin about some signs missing. David Willbrant also ask about the B street project and Tim Mueller reported that he had talked to Carl Chalfant and they have put funding in their 2018 budget.

Lawrence Martin, Hanover – asked why the Lawn mowing was being contracted out, Tim Mueller told him it was to free up time for the custodian to do more maintenance in the courthouse.

Gloria Moore, Tourism Director – Reported on the Pony Express Festival, Palmer Labor Day, State Fair, and Highway 36 Treasurer Hunt. Gloria also reported that she is having computer issues. And turned in a travel request.

Greg Vahrenberg, Piper Jaffray & Co. – phone conference talked with the commissioners about the Bond agreement for the Hospital Bond. David Willbrant made the motion to sign the Bond agreement, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, motion carried.

At 12:16 PM Gary Ouellette made the motion to adjourn, David Willbrant seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

Next regular meeting will be Monday September 25, 2017