Children’s Health Program Funding Set To Expire Sept. 30

The Balanced Budget Act of 1997 created the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) to cover uninsured, low-income children who are not eligible for Medicaid. All states, including Kansas, have expanded children’s coverage through the program. Congress last reauthorized CHIP in 2015, but funding was approved only through September 30, 2017.

Last week, Senate Finance Committee leadership announced a bipartisan plan to extend CHIP for five more years. However, if the reauthorization deal falters in either the Senate or the House, CHIP funding could still expire.

The Kansas Health Institute has published an issue brief that examines how Kansans could be impacted by federal decisions regarding CHIP.