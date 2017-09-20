Homecoming Friday For Frankfort & Centralia High Schools

At Frankfort, Queen Candidates are Rebecca Adams, Kaygen Brandt, and Emma Rose. King Candidates are Spencer Dressman, Austin Hardwick, and Jack Mitchell. A parade and pep rally in downtown Frankfort is planned Friday at 2 p.m., with coronation at 6:30 before the football game with Valley Falls.

At Centralia, Queen Candidates are Parker Bowers, Gracie Deters, and Katie Glatzek. King Candidates are Ethan Becker, Trenton Flentie, and Nathan Rempe. A pep rally is planned Friday afternoon at 2:30. The Panthers will host Doniphan West.