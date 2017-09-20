Lincoln County Commissioners – September 11, 2017

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the commission meeting room of the courthouse Monday, September 11, 2017. Chairman Al Joe Wallace called the meeting to order at 8:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Terry Finch and Member Alexis Pflugh present. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Norman Mannel, Debora Zachgo, Kay Jackson, Jerry Philbrick, Paul Ridder, Howard Wehrman, David Dohe, Michel O’Hare, Robert Howe and Kathy Robertson.

Terry Finch moved to approve and adopt the minutes of the September 5, 2017 regular meeting as corrected, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

Al Joe Wallace related that adjacent landowners have discussed the Scott Township road (2400 block of N 220th Rd and N 223rd Rd) and that they are not in favor of changing the road as it currently exists.

Transportation Bus Board Representative Kay Jackson, with Human Resource Officer Debora Zachgo and Transportation Bus Drivers Jerry Philbrick and Paul Ridder, related that the bus board is potentially considering reducing the hours for the bus service to 6 hours per day beginning in July 2018, which is the minimum number of hours required to continue receiving grant funding from State and Federal programs.

Emergency Manager David Dohe provided a copy of the letter prepared to send to LEPC members. The board approved mailing the letter as presented and requested that the bylaws be included.

Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare with Road and Bridge Supervisor Robert Howe discussed the following topics: presented a price to purchase road name signs for the Wilson Lake Estates at a total cost of $770 or $40 per location; Overhead Doors will be installing weed department doors that were damaged by a storm; problems with the Komatsu motor grader; and has conducted interviews and requested approval to employ Garry Fuller and Jonathan Nelson.

The board approved the purchase of signs for the two locations entering the Wilson Lake Estates off of K-232, contingent upon KDOT approving to install them on their stop signs. Terry Finch moved to employ Garry Fuller as a full-time equipment operator, starting salary $12.30 per hour, effective upon successful completion of the pre-employment testing, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried. Terry Finch moved to employ Jonathan Nelson as a full-time truck driver, starting salary $12.30 per hour, effective upon successful completion of the pre-employment testing, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

O’Hare reported that he has received Head Mechanic Jarrod Heinze’s resignation. Commissioner Pflugh reported on concerns within her district.

O’Hare related that the City of Lincoln Fire Department, First Rural Fire and Lincoln Rescue Squad has been awarded a $150,000 grant for 25 new air packs.

USD 298 Superintendent Kathy Robertson related that USD 298 applied for and has been awarded a We Kan grant through the Kansas Sampler Foundation, to purchase and install an LED sign at the Jr. Sr. High School and explained the grant program. Robertson related that the sign will be used to post upcoming activities, as well as generate revenue for the business classes by soliciting advertisements from local businesses, while giving the students business experience.

Commissioner Pflugh discussed the following topics, with motions following each topic: inquired about strategic planning with the highway department; would like to consider changing auditors every three years; and job descriptions reviewed annually.

Alexis Pflugh moved to request a plan of action be presented to the commission from the highway department detailing a priority list of current and future projects. Motion died for a lack of second.

Alexis Pflugh moved to solicit bids for auditing and budget preparation for the year 2018 from multiple firms. Motion died for a lack of a second.

Alexis Pflugh moved to adopt the resolution prepared by human resources to review job descriptions. Motion died for a lack of second. Alexis Pflugh moved to request the county attorney to review, change and approve Lincoln County Job Description Policy resolution, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried. Wallace – Aye; Pflugh – Aye; Finch – Nay.

Commissioner Wallace requested that the Clerk’s Office research whether a prior resolution exists regarding job descriptions.

The chairman called a special meeting on September 27, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Lincoln Park Manor in the basement meeting room for the purpose of being present during the sealed bid opening for the nursing home renovation project.

With no further business to come before the board the chairman adjourned the meeting at 10:54 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. Monday, September 18, 2017 in the commission meeting room of the courthouse.