Homecoming Queen and King were crowned Friday at Marysville, with Karly Breshears and Bryson Meinhardt chosen as the Bulldogs defeated Wamego 50-13.

At Valley Heights, Allie Jones and Dalton Joseph were crowned Queen and King, and the Mustangs won over Christ Prep 46-13.

Linn crowned Brooke Byer and Evan Bott Queen and King, and the Bulldogs took Wetmore 58-8.