Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 4 – 9/19/17

By
Derek Nester
-
TeamLeagueOverall
Valley Heights7-011-6
Frankfort8-111-3
Centralia6-118-1
Hanover7-220-7
Washington County5-313-6
Clifton-Clyde5-39-8
Blue Valley4-34-8
Axtell5-56-9
Troy2-63-12
Linn2-66-13
Doniphan West1-72-15
Wetmore1-83-12
Onaga0-80-16

 

Scores from September 19, 2017
Frankfort def Onaga 25-12, 25-18
Frankfort def Doniphan West 25-14, 25-10
Doniphan West def Onaga 25-13, 23-25, 25-20
**Clifton-Clyde def Wetmore 25-15, 25-11
Valley Heights def Wetmore 25-13, 25-13
**Valley Heights def Clifton-Clyde 25-14, 25-22
**Washington County def Linn 25-13, 25-4
Washington County def Axtell 25-17, 16-25, 25-10
Centralia def Axtell 25-11, 25-15
Centralia def Washington County 25-9, 24-26, 25-13
Centralia def Linn 25-8, 25-7
Axtell def Linn 25-20, 22-25, 26-24
Blue Valley def Troy 25-15, 25-14
Hanover def Troy 25-12, 25-15
Hanover def Blue Valley 23-25, 25-12, 25-6
**denotes non-league match

TOURNEY RESULTS
Saturday, September 16

Republic County Invitational
POOL PLAY
Hanover def Linn 25-18, 25-23
Hanover def Pike Valley 25-18, 25-9
Smith Center def Hanover 25-17, 25-17
Clifton-Clyde def Thayer Central 16-25, 25-14, 25-17
Clifton-Clyde def Republic County 25-19, 25-23
Beloit def Clifton-Clyde 25-17, 25-17
Smith Center def Linn 25-14, 25-13
Linn def Pike Valley 25-14, 18-25, 28-26
Consolation Bracket
Thayer Central def Linn 25-15, 27-25
7th Place
Linn def Pike Valley 25-17, 25-5
Semi-Finals
Beloit def Hanover 25-13, 25-20
Smith Center def Clifton-Clyde 25-16, 25-21
3rd Place
Hanover def Clifton-Clyde 22-25, 25-13, 28-26

Hiawatha Invitational
Centralia def Troy 25-5, 25-4
Centralia def Savannah 25-18, 25-15
Centralia def Atchison 25-22, 25-18
Atchison def Troy 25-17, 25-9
Savannah def Troy 22-25, 25-18, 25-14
Consolation Bracket
Lafayette def Troy 25-14, 25-23
Semi-Finals
Centralia def Horton 25-12 25-14
Finals
Centralia def Jefferson County North 25-16, 25-14

Monday, September 18
Clifton-Clyde def Republic County 25-15, 25-27, 25-17
Republic County def Clifton-Clyde 25-19, 18-25, 20-25

UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, September 26
at Axtell – Valley Heights, Centralia, Troy
at Wetmore – Doniphan West, Linn
at Frankfort – Hanover, Onaga
at Washington County – Clifton-Clyde, Blue Valley

Saturday, September 23
Axtell Invitational
Axtell, Wetmore, Frankfort, Linn, Valley Heights

Wakefield Invitational
Blue Valley

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

