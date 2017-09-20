Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 4 – 9/19/17

|Team
|League
|Overall
|Valley Heights
|7-0
|11-6
|Frankfort
|8-1
|11-3
|Centralia
|6-1
|18-1
|Hanover
|7-2
|20-7
|Washington County
|5-3
|13-6
|Clifton-Clyde
|5-3
|9-8
|Blue Valley
|4-3
|4-8
|Axtell
|5-5
|6-9
|Troy
|2-6
|3-12
|Linn
|2-6
|6-13
|Doniphan West
|1-7
|2-15
|Wetmore
|1-8
|3-12
|Onaga
|0-8
|0-16
Scores from September 19, 2017
Frankfort def Onaga 25-12, 25-18
Frankfort def Doniphan West 25-14, 25-10
Doniphan West def Onaga 25-13, 23-25, 25-20
**Clifton-Clyde def Wetmore 25-15, 25-11
Valley Heights def Wetmore 25-13, 25-13
**Valley Heights def Clifton-Clyde 25-14, 25-22
**Washington County def Linn 25-13, 25-4
Washington County def Axtell 25-17, 16-25, 25-10
Centralia def Axtell 25-11, 25-15
Centralia def Washington County 25-9, 24-26, 25-13
Centralia def Linn 25-8, 25-7
Axtell def Linn 25-20, 22-25, 26-24
Blue Valley def Troy 25-15, 25-14
Hanover def Troy 25-12, 25-15
Hanover def Blue Valley 23-25, 25-12, 25-6
**denotes non-league match
TOURNEY RESULTS
Saturday, September 16
Republic County Invitational
POOL PLAY
Hanover def Linn 25-18, 25-23
Hanover def Pike Valley 25-18, 25-9
Smith Center def Hanover 25-17, 25-17
Clifton-Clyde def Thayer Central 16-25, 25-14, 25-17
Clifton-Clyde def Republic County 25-19, 25-23
Beloit def Clifton-Clyde 25-17, 25-17
Smith Center def Linn 25-14, 25-13
Linn def Pike Valley 25-14, 18-25, 28-26
Consolation Bracket
Thayer Central def Linn 25-15, 27-25
7th Place
Linn def Pike Valley 25-17, 25-5
Semi-Finals
Beloit def Hanover 25-13, 25-20
Smith Center def Clifton-Clyde 25-16, 25-21
3rd Place
Hanover def Clifton-Clyde 22-25, 25-13, 28-26
Hiawatha Invitational
Centralia def Troy 25-5, 25-4
Centralia def Savannah 25-18, 25-15
Centralia def Atchison 25-22, 25-18
Atchison def Troy 25-17, 25-9
Savannah def Troy 22-25, 25-18, 25-14
Consolation Bracket
Lafayette def Troy 25-14, 25-23
Semi-Finals
Centralia def Horton 25-12 25-14
Finals
Centralia def Jefferson County North 25-16, 25-14
Monday, September 18
Clifton-Clyde def Republic County 25-15, 25-27, 25-17
Republic County def Clifton-Clyde 25-19, 18-25, 20-25
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, September 26
at Axtell – Valley Heights, Centralia, Troy
at Wetmore – Doniphan West, Linn
at Frankfort – Hanover, Onaga
at Washington County – Clifton-Clyde, Blue Valley
Saturday, September 23
Axtell Invitational
Axtell, Wetmore, Frankfort, Linn, Valley Heights
Wakefield Invitational
Blue Valley