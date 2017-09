A former Marysville man, Scott “Bull” Curtis, age 43, of Auburn, Nebraska was killed September 11th south of Clay Center, Kansas when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle attempting to pass a tractor trailer in a no passing zone. The accident was reported about two miles south of Clay Center on Kansas Highway K-15.

The driver of the other vehicle, Megan Anne Gfeller of Wakefield was not injured.

A private interment service was held Monday at the Greenwood Cemetery south of Blue Rapids.