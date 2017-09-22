Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/18/17

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, September 18, 2017 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• they still have some blade patching to finish yet.

• he would like the guys to get more rock hauled before trying to finish up this blade patching however.

• they are closely monitoring the amount of money left to spend in the 2017 Road and Bridge budget.

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Report:

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Director Todd Swart advised the board that:

• he stopped in to see if Commissioners had anything to discuss with him at this time. Commissioners asked Todd about emergency sirens throughout the county, about the emergency paging system working correctly when entities are dispatched out, and about spraying throughout the county.

District Court Clerk Amy Boeckman came before the board to discuss with Commissioners parking issues around the Nemaha County Courthouse. Following discussion, Commissioners asked the County Clerk to send an e-mail to all Department Heads and to J-Six Farms personnel asking everyone to refrain from parking directly on the west, south, and east sides of the Nemaha County Courthouse.

Sheriff’s Report:

Under Sheriff Bob Cross advised the board that:

• they are currently holding eleven inmates in the jail and one inmate at the Osawatomie State Hospital.

• they booked in six individuals into the jail this past week.

• everything is running normally at the Sheriff’s Office at this time.

The board reviewed the minutes from the September 11, 2017 meeting. Dennis Henry moved to approve the minutes as presented. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Gary Scoby moved to approve a cereal malt beverage application submitted by the St. Bede’s Church in order for them to have a beer garden at their annual soup supper. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Chairman Tim Burdiek signed the Cereal Malt Beverage License as presented.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners spoke to Brad about the parking issue at the courthouse discussed earlier today. County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans discussed with Brad and Commissioners the procedure that should be followed when going into executive session.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the middle of September.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum came back before the board to speak to Commissioners about a complaint received by KDHE concerning an illegal dump site in Nemaha County.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Tim Burdiek adjourned the meeting at 1:00 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 9:00 am.