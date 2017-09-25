Downs City Council – September 18, 2017

Regular meeting of the mayor and council was held September 18, 2017, 5:00 p.m., at city hall. Mayor Jennifer Brush presided. Council members present: Devin Renken, John Bisnette, Tonya Kuhn, Teri Cordill, and John Cary. Others in attendance: Jane VanDonge, Bruce Berkley, Terry Gradig, Vickie Oviatt, Evan Joy, LaRhea Cole, and Kail Schoen.

Mayor Brush called the meeting to order and led in the flag salute.

Teri moved, seconded by Devin, to approve the minutes of the September 5, 2017 meeting. Carried.

Bruce reported that law enforcement plans to have the abandoned vehicle list completed for the October meeting.

Terry requested permission for employees to attend water training in McPherson, October 6. Devin moved, seconded by John B., to approve for Kent Sullivan and Josh Hofflinger to attend training in McPherson, October 6, for water certification. Carried.

Terry reported that the pool deck is ready for concrete. Teri asked if a quote could be obtained for new steps and hand rail.

Terry reported that the sidewalk is finished at the Memorial Park.

City Clerk presented a thank you note from the Lakeside Jr. High cheerleaders for use of the pool.

Devin moved, seconded by Tonya, to approve building contractor’s license #17-47. Carried.

John C. moved to waive the memorial hall fees for the Osborne County Memorial Hospital public meeting on October 11, 2017. Teri seconded the motion. Carried.

Bruce reported that he is continuing with the process of unsafe structures.

Bruce had prepared a draft form to be used for a Tourist Home Application. The planning commission had recommended a $25.00/annual fee. Following discussion, Devin moved to approve the Tourist Home Application without a fee assessed. Tonya seconded the motion. Tonya, Teri, John B., and Devin – Yes; John C. – No. Motion carried.

Mayor Brush presented information from the City of Glen Elder regarding a sidewalk improvement program. A copy of the City of Glen Elder Sidewalk Permit Application was reviewed.

Devin discussed the cost estimate to replace 1st Street from Railroad to Delay, which was presented at the August 7th meeting and asked for thoughts on this repair. John C. suggested it be patched with cold mix.

Devin also asked about extending Railroad Ave. He had sent an email recommending that the city crew level it out and have a dirt road path to start with. He said that an alternate route was discussed at the closing of Clark Street. The quit claim deed was obtained and permission was granted from the railroad. John C. noted that he was also in favor until comments were received regarding the dust that this would generate. Following discussion, it was agreed to revisit the topic at the October 2nd meeting, giving the public opportunity for comment.

Mayor Brush reported that there were a number of volunteers painting store fronts and helping out with the community clean up. Expenses incurred will be documented and reimbursed through the Dane G. Hansen Community Clean-Up Grant.

Mayor Brush will be attending a grant writing workshop on Tuesday evening.

Vouchers were reviewed and signed.

Council discussed some code enforcement issues and properties needing mowed or trash removed. Additionally, there is a property to be checked on for occupancy without water/sewer services, which is a code violation.

Devin moved, seconded by Tonya, to approve vouchers and payroll as presented. Carried.

Kail Schoen, Fire Chief, arrived at the meeting and presented AED quotes for a Zoll AED: HeartSmart @ $1,742.00; American AED @ $1,898.00; and Allied 100 LLC @ $2,173.00. The department wishes to use the donation from Monsanto’s sponsored America’s Farmers Grow Communities program toward this purchase. The firemen are AED certified. Following consideration, John B. moved to approve the fire departments purchase of an AED @ $1,742.00 from HeartSmart. Teri seconded the motion. Carried. Devin and John C. abstained.

Kail reported on the Federal Excess Property Program which is administered by the Kansas Forest Service. Excess federal property is loaned to fire departments. The property remains under federal ownership. Kail and John Cary have accessed a truck for use by the department. The department is responsible to equip, house, and maintain the truck. When this truck is ready for service, the department plans to retire one of the older city trucks.

With no further business, John C. moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:07 p.m. Tonya seconded the motion. Carried.

Meeting adjourned.