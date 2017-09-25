Kansas Gas Prices Continue To Fall

TOPEKA, Kan. – Sept. 25, 2017 – After falling five cents last week, Kansas’ average price at the pump dropped another four cents this week to an average of $2.36 a gallon, the sixth lowest state average in the country, reports AAA Kansas. (See attached infographic.). The state’s average per-gallon price is 21 cents less than the national average. The lowering gas prices are due to the nation’s gasoline supply and distribution continuing to recover after hurricanes Irma and Harvey, along with regular seasonal declines due to decreased demand and the switchover to winter-blend gasoline. According to AAA Kansas, this week’s Kansas gas price extremes are: HIGH: Kensington – $2.61 LOW: Cheney, Cunningham and Kingman – $2.16 Two Kansas metro areas rank among the nation’s top 50 lowest gas prices, according to AAA Kansas. Wichita, with $2.31/gallon pump prices ranks as the 20th lowest metro area in the nation, while Topeka ($2.36/gallon) ranks 49th lowest. Of the 10 Kansas cities regularly highlighted by AAA Kansas (see chart below), nine had gas price decreases, while Manhattan’s pump price was the same. Hays (-10 cents), Topeka (-8), Emporia (-7) and Kansas City, Kan. (-7) led the way with the largest price declines. National Perspective One month after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas, motorists are finally seeing consistent declines in gas prices. At $2.57, today’s national average is five cents less than a week ago, 22 cents more expensive than a month ago and 36 cents more than a year ago. “Gas prices are getting cheaper by the day,” said Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesperson. “Pump prices may not be dropping as fast as motorists would like, but with the switchover to winter-blend gasoline, consumer demand beginning to slow and Gulf Coast refineries getting closer to normal operations, consumers can expect gas prices to continue to be less expensive through October.” For a second straight week, the Great Lakes and Central states are seeing the largest drops on the week: Indiana (-12 cents), Michigan (-12 cent), Kentucky (-11 cents) and Ohio (-10 cents) . The South and Southeast states are still feeling the lingering pain of Hurricane Harvey. Gas prices are at least 30 cents more expensive than a month ago in Georgia (+44 cents), South Carolina (+39 cents), Alabama (+37 cents), Florida (+36 cents), Mississippi (+32 cents) and Texas (+31 cents). According to the Department of Energy, Gulf Coast refinery operations were up nearly 10 percent for the week ending September 15. Overall, 10 refineries are operating at reduced rates, while three remain shut down. In addition, the Colonial Pipeline remains on about a seven-day gasoline delivery delay, but they estimate that by the end of the month the pipeline will be returning to normal deliveries. Great Lakes and Central States Report For a second straight week, the Midwest and Central states are seeing some of the largest declines in gas prices and some of the cheapest gas in the country. Six states land on this week’s top 10 states with the largest drops: Indiana (-12 cents), Michigan (-12 cent), Kentucky (-11 cents), Ohio (-10 cents), Illinois (-9 cents) and Missouri (-7 cents).

Six states land on this week's top 10 states with the least expensive gas: Ohio ($2.27), Missouri ($2.27), Indiana ($2.29), Kansas ($2.36), Kentucky ($2.40) and Michigan ($2.41). Compared to one month ago, Indiana (-12 cents), Michigan (-7 cents) and Ohio (-3 cents) are the only three states in the country paying less at the pump. This year, the Great Lakes and Central states have been very volatile – experiencing large jumps one week followed by large decrease the following week. This trend in mind, it is not surprising to see three states are paying less than pre-Harvey gas prices . Additionally, gasoline inventories jumped 1.3 million bbl in the Great Lakes and Central states – the largest of any region in the country – which contributes to the drop in gas prices. The only other region to see a build on the week was the West Coast, according to the EIA. Gas Price Trends in Select Kansas Cities Sources: http://aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx and http://gasprices.aaa.com/ Today Last Week Last Month Last Year Change Over Last Year National $2.57 $2.62 $2.35 $2.21 16% Kansas $2.36 $2.40 $2.21 $2.07 14% Emporia $2.33 $2.40 $2.14 $2.01 16% Garden City $2.36 $2.37 $2.12 $2.07 14% Hays $2.34 $2.44 $2.23 $2.13 10% KCK $2.43 $2.50 $2.31 $2.12 15% Lawrence $2.45 $2.49 $2.35 $2.11 16% Manhattan $2.47 $2.47 $2.18 $2.04 21% Pittsburg $2.32 $2.36 $2.10 $1.99 17% Salina $2.24 $2.27 $2.13 $1.94 15% Topeka $2.36 $2.44 $2.20 $1.94 22% Wichita $2.29 $2.31 $2.17 $2.03 13% Bordering states and rank in lowest gas prices around the country State Current Avg. Rank Today Last Week Oklahoma $2.29 3 1 Missouri $2.27 2 2 Kansas $2.36 6 6 Colorado $2.50 24 21 Nebraska $2.47 21 20