Norton City Council Minutes For September 20, 2017

September 20, 2017

The Norton City Council met in regular session Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at 5:30 p.m., with Mayor Jim Miller presiding. Council members present were Jerry Jones, Dennis Gilhousen, Chriss McDiffett, Gary Lacy, and Ron Briery. Jeff Urban arrived at 5:32 p.m. Others present were Justine Benoit, Dana Paxton, Cameron Archer, Jamie Amlong, Dan Bainter, Cynthia Cullumber, Gerry Cullumber, Chad Buckley, and Darla Ellis.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to approve the September 6, 2017 council meeting minutes. Vote taken. Motion carried.

The following building permits were presented:

Jay Dee Daffer – $ 6,000 – Construct addition to main garage at 305 S. Norton, and demolish small garage Sue Urban – $ 50,000 – Construct dwelling addition and carport at 504 S. Second AT&T – $500,000 – Demolish old AT&T Tower at 206 E. Lincoln Daniel Torres – $ 8,000 – Reroofing structure at 301 N. Second Jan Maley – $ 3,500 – Reroofing structure at 416 W. Pearl Street Dave Fischer – $ 2,000 – Reroofing at 302 S. Wabash Greg Engel – $ 16,500 – Enclose carport and demolish addition on east side at 307 West Jeff Hart – $ 600 – Construct deck at 307 W. Wilton Henry Kitzke – $10,000 – Replace foundation wall and repair front porch at 108 W. Waverly

Justine Benoit presented Request #5 for Payment of CDBG Funds. This includes final payment of $20,109.69 to Bryant and Bryant for street construction, and $2,925.00 to NWKP&DC for administration. Bryant and Bryant will also receive local matching funds in the amount of $16,856.66 for a total final payment of $36,966.35. Local matching funds will also be used to pay BG Consultants for engineering services. Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to approve Request #5 for Payment of CDBG Funds in the amount of $23,034.69. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Jamie Amlong stated he has been working with Dan Bainter, Jason Dial and J.P. Metzler to test the water pressure at several sites in town, and has installed several pressure gauges. He stated the static pressure averages around 90 pounds. Jamie stated he will continue to monitor the pressure readings.

Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Gary Lacy to waive the formal second reading of Ordinance #1707, amending Chapter 16, Article 1 of the City Code relating to site plan requirements within the City . Vote taken. Motion carried.

Chief of Police Gerry Cullumber reported the Crown Victoria patrol car was sold on Purplewave and the 2009 Dodge Charger is currently listed. The vehicles in the impound lot will be sold soon. The Memorandum of Understanding has been sent to the Kansas Highway Patrol for the Motor Carrier Vehicle Inspector program. Chief Cullumber stated he may be able to get some CVSA equipment from the City of Gardner, who just upgraded theirs. Two candidates were interviewed for the Police Officer position and have been scheduled for employee evaluations; following the evaluations, a recommendation will be made. Jerry Jones asked if there is another motor carrier inspector in this area with the Highway Patrol and asked Chief Cullumber to find out how often they come to the Norton area.

City Administrator Chad Buckley reported he and the City Attorney attended the recent school board meeting to offer assistance in securing water rights and developing a well for water at the football field. Chad stated there is a renegotiation clause in the agreement, and the City wishes to renegotiate.

The Finance Committee met and discussed the purchase of a new vehicle. Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Ron Briery to approve the purchase of a 2018 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD 4WD double cab from Money Chevrolet at a cost of $29,468 to be used by the animal control officer/meter reader as it was originally budgeted for. Mayor Miller stated Jeff Urban needs to abstain from the vote since he is the meter reader’s brother. Vote taken. Motion failed 2-3 with Jerry Jones and Ron Briery voting yes and Dennis Gilhousen, Chriss McDiffett and Gary Lacy voting no.

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to approve the purchase of a 2018 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD 4WD double cab from Money Chevrolet at a cost of $29,468 with the understanding it will go to the Public Works Supervisor and his pickup will be transferred to the animal control officer/meter reader. Vote taken with Dennis Gilhousen, Chriss McDiffett and Gary Lacy voting yes and Ron Briery and Jerry Jones voting no. City Clerk Darla Ellis asked Jeff Urban if he was abstaining from voting. Jeff stated he was told he couldn’t vote. Ron Briery called for a revote so Jeff Urban could vote. Vote taken. Motion tied with Dennis Gilhousen, Chriss McDiffett, and Gary Lacy voting yes and Jerry Jones, Ron Briery, and Jeff Urban voting no. Motion passed with Mayor Miller breaking the tie by voting yes.

Chad Buckley reported city crews completed the new water line on E. Washington Street. Dan Bainter thanked everyone who helped with the project and thanked the public for their patience. Chad reported repairs are being made at the wastewater treatment plant. The new backhoe has been delivered and put into service. The old JCB backhoe will be listed on Purplewave. Faith in Action will be working in town on October 1 and city-wide cleanup will be held on October 2-4. The street work on Wilmington Street south of the Almena State Bank will begin in about 3 weeks. The Credit Union decided they would not like to be included in the project. Chad also reported well #23 quit working last week; the well was pulled and the motor was replaced and put back into service that evening.

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Ron Briery to approve Brian Berlier’s proposal for surveying and platting a new area at the Norton Cemetery at a cost not to exceed $2,000. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Jerry Jones asked if weeds can be put in with yard waste, and Dan Bainter stated they can. He stated several meetings ago, he mentioned that the gutter needs cleaned out on South Indiana and East Washington Street, and asked if a crew could get those few blocks cleaned up sometime in the future. He stated he thinks the city should get back to spraying some curbs and gutters next spring.

Dennis Gilhousen said the Parks Committee discussed maintenance responsibilities at the cemetery regarding loose headstones. The owner of the plot is responsible, but they often are not around to maintain it. The Committee will continue to discuss this and see how other cemeteries handle this.

The City will be sending delinquent court fines and accounts to their new collection agency, Collection Bureau of Kansas. Once accounts are submitted, the collection agency charges the amount owed, plus a 30% collection fee, plus interest which is assessed back to the time the debt was incurred. Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to send a final collection letter to those owing fines and debts, giving them one last reminder to pay their accounts, before being sent to the collection agency. The City will start with accounts that have not been sent to the State Setoff Program. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Jerry Jones stated he has thought a lot about what the Mayor said at the last council meeting. Jerry said the Mayor and Council are all elected officials; he has read the personnel rules and the elected official handbook and he cannot find anything that says the council cannot talk to employees. He said they have been told not to talk to employees, and last year they got a memo saying they were not to come into city hall. He is concerned about the morale of the city employees. He stated when a Committee meets, they should only discuss items pertaining to their committee and not discuss items pertaining to other committees. He said council members should not show up at jobsites and tell employees how to do their jobs. Jerry stated the City has guidelines to follow and the next time there is a violation, he will report it.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to approve Appropriating Ordinance #18. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery to adjourn. Council adjourned at 6:30 p.m.