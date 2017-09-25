Osborne County Commissioners – September 11, 2017

Osborne County Commissioners

Minutes for September 11, 2017

Present: Alfred Reif, C.W. “Bill” Seaman, Craig Pottberg, Vienna Janis, Pat Carlin, Brent “Bo” French, Carla Mans, Tom Bowler, and Kenton Lyon. Alfred Reif called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m.

Departmental Reports:

Bo French-Road & Bridge reported on working and mowing township roads, bridge 470 in Covert Township is near completion, and looking at purchasing a tree saw.

Pat Carlin-Weed stated that he has been spraying Johnson grass and bindweed. He is using a new chemical and hopes that will help for next year.

Carla Mans-Health Nurse reported that they will be holding their health fair on October 10th and will be doing blood draws and giving flu shots.

Kenton Lyon-Appraiser stated he is finishing inspections and he is in compliance with the state. He stated that the land transfer to K-State will remain on the tax rolls because it is held in a trust.

Tom Bowler-Maintenance reported that Wayne Ducolon from KAPE Roofing will have the hand rail repaired. He stated if the project is going to be delayed three to five weeks then he will continue to cut trees.

Vienna Janis-Clerk reported on viruses attacking her computer and causing delays. She reported she is working on election and then will begin work on tax abstract and statements.

Pat Carlin asked commissioners if they would consider giving a discount on chemical for fall spraying. He said it might encourage more spraying. Commissioners stated that if he has it in his budget they approve the discount.

Johnnie Adam met with commissioners to report on Wayne Ducolon being upset with the delay for the color on the metal. Johnnie stated that Wayne Ducolon called him lazy and commented on his military service again.

Commissioners signed and approved checks and vouchers totaling $63,291.89:

General $17,769.44

Road & Bridge 17,601.63

Health 6,926.33

Appraiser Cost 629.89

Election 300.00

Noxious Weed 396.86

Ambulance 7,543.49

Waste Disposal 3,261.86

OFD #2 General 130.59

Local E-911 Fund 843.77

Special R&B Improve 7,888.03

Total $63,291.89

David Barber from United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development and Craig Poore-ORFD #3 met with commissioners. Alfred Reif called the meeting open for public hearing at 10:00 a.m. for comments on pre-application grant from USDA for a new chassis for $80,000.00. The funding will be $45,000.00 from USDA grant and $35,000.00 from ORFD #3. No one from the public was available for public comment on this grant project. Public hearing closed at 10:12 a.m. C.W. Seaman moved to approve for ORFD #3 to proceed with grant application for purchase of chassis and

continue with USDA for a grant for $45,000.00, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

David Barber presented a resolution for approval for the grant process. Craig Pottberg moved to approve resolution 2017-06 to sign necessary documents to proceed with USDA Rural Development grant, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Kenton Lyon met with commissioners and gave them his October 2017 work schedule. He asked to go into executive session for five minutes for non-elected personnel. C.W. Seaman moved to go into executive session for five minutes for non-elected personnel, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion

carried. Executive session started at 10:31 a.m. with commissioners and Kenton Lyon and ended 10:36 a.m.

Casey Frasier-CAT Representative met with commissioners to see if there was anything they needed. He stated that he knew Bo French was looking for tree saw or mulcher. Casey stated he has one for about $30,000 to $35,000. Discussion was held.

Commissioners read the minutes from special meeting August 31, 2017.

Curtis Miner met with commissioners and gave information on the trade in amount of $12,500 from More Chevrolet, for the Tahoe. Discussion was held.

Wayne Ducolon met with commissioners to inform them that the roof is 100 percent done and so is the dura last roof. Wayne expect the project to be done some time at the end of October. Commissioners stated there was damage to property that still needs to be fixed such as the railing, windows, and sprinkler system. Commissioners shared the quote from Mike Schurr for repair to sprinkler system that was damage.

Commissioners recessed the meeting at 11:45 a.m. to the VETS building for a multi-county meeting with Jewell, Mitchell, and Smith Counties. The following items were discussed at the meeting: accounts kept at Sheriff’s department, Strategic Doing meetings, Dane G. Hanson grants, and jail keep. Sherry Koster, Sanitarian, presented her financial report for January to June 2017.

Regular meeting was reconvened at 2:09 p.m. at the courthouse.

Commissioners approved transfer 17-75 for $7,097.89.

Commissioners approved change order 2016-194 to the 2016 tax roll.

Craig Pottberg moved to approve the minutes for special meeting on August 31, 2017 as presented, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

C.W. Seaman moved to adjourn the meeting with no other business, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried. Meeting ended at 3:00 p.m.