UPDATE: Activity Bus Involved In Collision After Football Game

By
Chad Hallack
-

According to multiple reports, a Rock Hills High School activity bus struck a cow while returning to Mankato from a football game in Downs on Friday night. The bus was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 24, west of Cawker City, when it struck a cow on the roadway.

A Mitchell County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene which was worked by the Kansas Highway Patrol. No accident report had been released, upon request, from the KHP as of Tuesday afternoon.

Those aboard the bus were delayed over an hour due to the collision. Initial reports said one student was transported to the hospital. However, no one was injured in the accident. The student who was taken to the hospital suffered an an asthma attack about an hour after the incident according to Rock Hills Head Coach Brock McMillan.

Chad Hallack
Chad Hallack

