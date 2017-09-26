KSHSAA Releases New Classifications For High School Activities

The Kansas State High School Activities Association on Tuesday released revised classifications for high school football, as well as all other school activities outside of football.

Classifications are based on enrollment figures of 9th grade through 11th grade for football, and 9th grade through 12th grade for all other activates as of September 20, 2017.

The new classifications for high school football will take effect for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Classifications for activates outside of football go into effect immediately.

NCKL SCHOOLS – FOOTBALL ONLY

4A

Abilene – 4A – 366 Students

3A

Chapman – 3A – 259 Students

Clay Center – 3A – 231 Students

Concordia – 3A – 213 Students

Marysville – 3A – 207 Students

Wamego – 3A – 328 Students

TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE SCHOOLS – FOOTBALL ONLY

CLASS 1A – 11-Man Football

Centralia – 64 Students

Troy – 66 Students

Valley Heights – 85 Students

8-Man Division I Football

Clifton-Clyde – 72 Students

Washington County – 65 Students

8-Man Division II Football

Axtell – 38 Students

Blue Valley – 41 Students

Doniphan West – 56 Students

Frankfort – 53 Students

Hanover – 59 Students

Linn – 46 Students

Onaga – 61 Students

Wetmore – 37 Students

NCKL SCHOOLS – ALL ACTIVITIES OUTSIDE FOOTBALL

4A

Abilene – 490 Students

Chapman – 346 Students

Clay Center – 300 Students

Concordia – 280 Students

Marysville – 265 Students

Wamego – 441 Students

TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE SCHOOLS – ALL ACTIVITIES OUTSIDE FOOTBALL

2A

Valley Heights – 107 Students

1A

Axtell – 49 Students

Blue Valley – 54 Students

Centralia – 85 Students

Clifton-Clyde – 88 Students

Doniphan West – 76 Students

Frankfort – 71 Students

Hanover – 76 Students

Linn – 62 Students

Onaga – 79 Students

Troy – 84 Students

Washington County – 90 Students

Wetmore – 48 Students