KSHSAA Releases New Classifications For High School Activities

The Kansas State High School Activities Association on Tuesday released revised classifications for high school football, as well as all other school activities outside of football.
Classifications are based on enrollment figures of 9th grade through 11th grade for football, and 9th grade through 12th grade for all other activates as of September 20, 2017.
The new classifications for high school football will take effect for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Classifications for activates outside of football go into effect immediately.
NCKL SCHOOLS – FOOTBALL ONLY
4A
Abilene – 4A – 366 Students
3A
Chapman – 3A – 259 Students
Clay Center – 3A – 231 Students
Concordia – 3A – 213 Students
Marysville – 3A – 207 Students
Wamego – 3A – 328 Students
TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE SCHOOLS – FOOTBALL ONLY
CLASS 1A – 11-Man Football
Centralia – 64 Students
Troy – 66 Students
Valley Heights – 85 Students
8-Man Division I Football
Clifton-Clyde – 72 Students
Washington County – 65 Students
8-Man Division II Football
Axtell – 38 Students
Blue Valley – 41 Students
Doniphan West – 56 Students
Frankfort – 53 Students
Hanover – 59 Students
Linn – 46 Students
Onaga – 61 Students
Wetmore – 37 Students
NCKL SCHOOLS – ALL ACTIVITIES OUTSIDE FOOTBALL
4A
Abilene – 490 Students
Chapman – 346 Students
Clay Center – 300 Students
Concordia – 280 Students
Marysville – 265 Students
Wamego – 441 Students
TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE SCHOOLS – ALL ACTIVITIES OUTSIDE FOOTBALL
2A
Valley Heights – 107 Students
1A
Axtell – 49 Students
Blue Valley – 54 Students
Centralia – 85 Students
Clifton-Clyde – 88 Students
Doniphan West – 76 Students
Frankfort – 71 Students
Hanover – 76 Students
Linn – 62 Students
Onaga – 79 Students
Troy – 84 Students
Washington County – 90 Students
Wetmore – 48 Students