KSHSAA Releases New Classifications For High School Activities

By
Derek Nester
-

The Kansas State High School Activities Association on Tuesday released revised classifications for high school football, as well as all other school activities outside of football.

Classifications are based on enrollment figures of 9th grade through 11th grade for football, and 9th grade through 12th grade for all other activates as of September 20, 2017.

The new classifications for high school football will take effect for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Classifications for activates outside of football go into effect immediately.

NCKL SCHOOLS – FOOTBALL ONLY

4A
Abilene – 4A – 366 Students

3A
Chapman – 3A – 259 Students
Clay Center – 3A – 231 Students
Concordia – 3A – 213 Students
Marysville – 3A – 207 Students
Wamego – 3A – 328 Students

TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE SCHOOLS – FOOTBALL ONLY

CLASS 1A – 11-Man Football
Centralia – 64 Students
Troy – 66 Students
Valley Heights – 85 Students

8-Man Division I Football
Clifton-Clyde – 72 Students
Washington County – 65 Students

8-Man Division II Football
Axtell – 38 Students
Blue Valley – 41 Students
Doniphan West – 56 Students
Frankfort – 53 Students
Hanover – 59 Students
Linn – 46 Students
Onaga – 61 Students
Wetmore – 37 Students

NCKL SCHOOLS – ALL ACTIVITIES OUTSIDE FOOTBALL

4A
Abilene – 490 Students
Chapman – 346 Students
Clay Center – 300 Students
Concordia – 280 Students
Marysville – 265 Students
Wamego – 441 Students

TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE SCHOOLS – ALL ACTIVITIES OUTSIDE FOOTBALL

2A
Valley Heights – 107 Students

1A
Axtell – 49 Students
Blue Valley – 54 Students
Centralia – 85 Students
Clifton-Clyde – 88 Students
Doniphan West – 76 Students
Frankfort – 71 Students
Hanover – 76 Students
Linn – 62 Students
Onaga – 79 Students
Troy – 84 Students
Washington County – 90 Students
Wetmore – 48 Students

SHARE
Previous articleWashington County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/25/17
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR