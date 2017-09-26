Washington County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/25/17

The Board of Washington County Commission met in regular session on Monday September 25, 2017 in the commission room at the Washington County Courthouse. Members present: Tim Mueller, 1st District Commissioner, David Willbrant, 2nd District Commissioner, Gary Ouellette, 3rd District Commissioner, Elizabeth Hiltgen, County Attorney and Diana Svanda, County Clerk to record minutes.

Consent Agenda items:

Payroll Change Notice’s

Payroll & Bills Totaling $150,058.71

Airespring Letter of Authorization

Letter from Pony Express Auto

Clifton-Clyde Red Ribbon week commissioners gave $200.00

KDFA – Agricultural Development Revenue Bond

David Willbrant made the motion to accept the constant agenda, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

David Roblez, Custodian – Commissioners asked David to move forward with getting the front steps fixed before winter. David also talked about the buffer and it needing to be replaced. There was one bid opened for lawn mowing, from Nutsch Mowing, Gary Ouellette made the motion to accept the bid, and David Willbrant seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

There was discussion about payroll and the 40 Hour work week, David made the motion that the county is a 40 Hour work week, except Sheriff, Jail, and Dispatchers, not an 8 hour day. Not taking a lunch hour will not allow you to leave early. There is no second, Gary Ouellette would like there to be more discussion. Motion died for lack of second.

Justin Novak, Road & Bridge Supervisor – David Willbrant made the motion to sign Bridge Project number 22L5, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, motion carried.

The Clifton oil road will see some cold mix starting at HWY 9 and going north 5.25 miles, just past 5th Road, Hall Brothers will start October 2, 2017, also dirt work will be put on hold on Old 36 west of Hanover for Harvest.

Aaron Crowl, NCK Lawn and Landscape called about the mowing bid, and did not think it was to open until 10:00 AM, Commissioners decided to reopen the bid for mowing to include NCK Lawn and Landscape, after reviewing the bids, David Willbrant made the motion to except the low bid from Nutsch Mowing from October 1, 2017 to October 1, 2018, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

Duane Bruna, Environmental Science Director – Presented a letter to the commissioners that he will send out to the Township Board members about spraying. Duane also requested that his summer help be extended for another 1 ½ months, Commissioners approved this time. They also discussed the voucher system with Duane.

Sue Hagedorn, Hanover High School – Was in to request money for Red Ribbon Week, Gary Ouellette made the motion to give $200.00 dollars toward there Red Ribbon Week, David Willbrant seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

Commissioners received a letter of engagement from Lindburg Vogel Pierce Faris for Auditing service for year ending December 31, 2017. David Willbrant made the motion to sign contract, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

Lance Leis, County Appraiser – Requested executive session, David Willbrant made the motion to go into executive session under Attorney Client Privilege to include Lance Leis County Appraiser and Elizabeth Hiltgen for 20 minutes, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried. After returning to regular session no action was taken.

David Willbrant made the motion to adjourn as the county commissioners at 11:20 AM, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

Next regular meeting will be Monday October 9, 2017