Blue Springs Man Sentenced To Prison

Kevin M. Rainey, age 41, of Blue Springs was sentenced to 4-8 years in prison last Thursday for charges of prohibited possession of a weapon, and up to 42 months in prison on charges of receiving stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance.

The concurrent sentences result from a weapons charge in Cortland, where Rainey and another man were reportedly trying to sell tools, and another arrest after a search warrant at a Blue Springs residence turned up stolen property valued over $3,000 from storage units in Nebraska and Kansas.