An injury accident was reported Monday morning about 10 a.m. in Marshall County on U.S. Highway 77 near State Line Road.

Daniel Aden, age 49, of Beatrice lost control of his semi-tractor trailer heading northbound. He went off the road into the east ditch and struck two signs, then crossed into the opposite ditch striking an embankment, finally crossing State Line Road ending up in a field.

He was transported to Beatrice Community Hospital.