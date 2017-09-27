Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 9/25/17

Marysville City Council met Monday. A request from the Chamber of Commerce was approved using Broadway for Black Squirrel Night activities planned Friday, October 27. A change is planned in organization of the Children’s Costume Contest, with judging near the Pony Express Statue first, then followed by a short parade to the stage, where winners will be recognized on stage at United Bank.

An ordinance previously discussed allowing 2 of the 7 members of the Koester House Museum Advisory Board be filled by non-Marysville residents was approved, and a resolution to add a stop sign at the northeast corner of 8th Street and Jayhawk Road was passed on a 5-2 vote. Authority was given to proceed with a grant match construction project adding crosswalk traffic controls near the Junior/Senior High. USD 364 is also participating in funding the project.

It was reported that the site plan for a new Sunflower Credit building in the south 400 block of Broadway was approved by Zoning and Planning, as well as a proposed 25 x 30 foot expansion at Valley Vet Supply. The committee also made recommendations to the draft establishing guidelines for placement of intermodal storage containers. Those recommendations were taken up again by the council, and sent back for reconsideration.

Work is to begin in October on milling and overlay of U.S. Highway 36, with work to be completed by November 1. Paving work continues on the apron at Marysville Municipal Airport. An option to repaint the large Marysville logo near the terminal building was rejected at a cost of $5,500.

A recognition ceremony is planned October 4 at City Hall, at 6 p.m. with a plaque to be unveiled for Jack Butler, who died while serving as a Marysville firefighter some 26 years ago. He suffered a heart attack while assisting on a rural fire.