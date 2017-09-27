USD 380 To Begin Search For New Superintendent

USD 380 Vermillion, Frankfort & Centralia School Board met in special session September 11, prior to the regular board meeting. Superintendent Mischel Miller advised that she will leave at the end of the school year, moving to be closer to family in western Kansas, taking a position in Topeka with the Kansas Department of Education.

Miller will work on a part time basis second semester, transitioning to the new job. She has served as USD 380 Superintendent the past two years. A search for her replacement is underway, pending a formal resignation from Miller.