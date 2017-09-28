Brownback Hearing On Ambassadorship Set For Next Week

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback says a U.S. Senate committee hearing is set for next week on his nomination for ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

Brownback told reporters Wednesday he’s not sure how quickly the Senate could vote on his nomination after the Oct. 4 hearing by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

President Donald Trump nominated the two-term Republican governor for the ambassadorship in late July. Brownback said he willll step down as governor when the Senate confirms him.

Brownback’s departure will automatically elevate Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer to governor. Colyer said Wednesday that his administration will have a different tone, but he did not elaborate on the statement.

Brownback was already term-limited. Colyer and seven other candidates have announced campaigns for the Republican nomination for Kansas Governor in 2018. Five Democrats have said they are running as well.