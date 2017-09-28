Brownback Hearing On Ambassadorship Set For Next Week

By
Chad Hallack
-
Governor Sam Brownback

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback says a U.S. Senate committee hearing is set for next week on his nomination for ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

Brownback told reporters Wednesday he’s not sure how quickly the Senate could vote on his nomination after the Oct. 4 hearing by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

President Donald Trump nominated the two-term Republican governor for the ambassadorship in late July. Brownback said he willll step down as governor when the Senate confirms him.

Brownback’s departure will automatically elevate Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer to governor. Colyer said Wednesday that his administration will have a different tone, but he did not elaborate on the statement.

Brownback was already term-limited. Colyer and seven other candidates have announced campaigns for the Republican nomination for Kansas Governor in 2018. Five Democrats have said they are running as well.

Chad Hallack
Now in his third year as News Director at KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake, Chad is a jack of not all, but many trades. He spent previous years of his working life in hotel management, event planning, security, the aviation industry, staff writing for a newspaper, and as a small business owner. He began doing play-by-play of high school sports for KDNS and KZDY in 2009 and came to work full time for the stations in July of 2015.He is the father of an eight year old daughter who enjoys spending his free time with her, his very significant other and her children. His favorite activities include attending live music and sporting events as well as being a singer/songwriter. A natural conversationalist, he also enjoys a good discussion/debate on a myriad of topics from current events and politics to sports and philosophy. He resides in Beloit with his daughter and continues to write sports and meeting stories for the local newspaper.

